Nick Ciccarello recorded a hole-in-on on the par 3 18th hole at Ouleout Creek Golf Course on Tuesday. Ciccarello aced the hole using a 7 iron. The shot was witnessed by Isaac Marsiglio and Tim Peterson.
Ciccarello aces 18th hole at Ouleout Creek
-
- Updated
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ONEONTA - Paula W. Hickey, 77, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, with her daughter, Sharon and her beloved cat, Mr. Tibbs by her side. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at St. Mary's Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary C…
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - A memorial service and celebration of life for John Ray Sovocool will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at Fieldstone Farm Resort, 201 Roses Hill Road, Richfield Springs. The service will take place by the flagpole and will be followed by a luncheon in the pavilion.
BONITA SPRINGS - Jack Myron Hendee, age 88, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. His final days of life were spent peaceful and free of pain at "Joanne's House at Hope Hospice"- Bonita Springs, Florida. Jack is survived by four siblings, Earl Hendee Jr., Richard Hendee, Sandy Borden, and a …
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with child sexual abuse
- As COVID surges, anti-vaxxers march in Oneonta
- School merger straw vote set for next week
- Police Blotter: Sept. 16, 2021
- Downsville Covered Bridge closes after driver 'abuse'
- Chenango deputies seize guns, drugs in morning raid
- Hospitals cope with staffing 'crisis'
- Police Blotter: Sept. 17, 2021
- Region loses another to COVID as cases surge
- Delhi football marks 20th anniversary of state title team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.