The Mountain Athletic Club, a vintage “base ball” team established in 1868 and based in Fleischmanns, has released a limited edition collection of vintage trading cards to celebrate their 125th anniversary.
Each set of trading cards comes with small individual photos of the current MAC players, as well as a team composite photograph. The cards also incorporate an old Fleischmann’s Yeast advertising slogan and a photograph of former MAC player and Hall of Fame New York Yankees manager Miller Huggins with Julius Fleischmann.
The cards are “a way to blend the tobacco style cards that were popular at the turn of the century with a new sort of a new version of it” said Collin Miller, media contact for the MAC. “So we have some old Fleischmann’s Yeast stuff on there and some new Fleischmann’s Yeast advertising.”
Production of the cards is limited to only 250 sets. Each set of cards retails for $25.50; they are available for purchase in-person or on the MAC website.
The idea for creating the trading cards arose at a September 2019 event in Peeksville commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Fleischmann’s Yeast. Miller was approached by Aaron Aronstein of TCMA baseball cards, which produced the 125th anniversary cards, and they collaborated on the production.
The cards were inspired by old black and white baseball cards from 1916 by the Fleischmann Bakery of New York and Ferguson Bakery in Boston.
To make production of the trading cards financially viable, the endeavor was sponsored by AB Mauri North America, owners of the former Fleischmann’s Yeast.
The MAC is nonprofit that relies heavily on annual fundraising efforts.
“We are always looking to raise funds for different reasons,” Miller said. “Mostly our uniforms are very expensive, they can run about $300 apiece, so when they rip and tear they’re expensive to replace. We have travel expenses. We play with antique equipment, so that doesn’t always hold up to the rigors of play all summer long, so you have to replace that.”
Miller also cited a desire to keep play inexpensive for the members of the team, because they play for community involvement and historical preservation.
“I mean the balls themselves are like $12 a piece, so if you hit one in the brook or you lose one, it gets expensive,” Miller said.
As for the games themselves, they are played under nineteenth century (1865) “base ball” rules.
Major rule differences between modern day baseball and 1865 base ball include home plate, which was round or square and did not make the transition to its current five-sided form until the following century.
Additional rule variations include: strikes only being counted against a batter if a ball was tipped foul and caught by the catcher or bunted foul; the pitcher only being allowed one step towards home while delivering the ball; and all base runners including the batter being allowed to advance on a balk.
“It’s historical reenactment, but what’s different from our situation from, say, a civil war reenactment is that we’re actually playing competitive baseball,” Miller said.
The team comprises players from around New York including Oneonta, Delhi, Windsor and New York City. Several members of the team, including Miller, are from the original 2007 roster.
The team was forced into a six-year hiatus after Hurricane Irene flooded the playing field. In 2017, Miller spearheaded efforts to restore the team, with help from community support and federal disaster assistance funds. Since then, the field’s grass has been restored and a new backstop and scoreboard have been erected.
The MAC is one of two Delaware County vintage base ball teams, along with the Bovina Dairymen. Games are free to spectators and the schedule can be found on the MAC website.
Despite COVID-19, the team was able to play an abbreviated 2020 season and hopes to play a full season next year.
