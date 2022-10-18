A good friend of mine called the other day.
He wanted to take me down to New Paltz to meet his brother and climb up the Lemon Squeeze. That meant only one thing: a visit to the Gunks, otherwise known as the Shawangunk Mountains.
I’ve been rock climbing on those magnificent cliffs a couple of times, but I had never heard of that particular climb. He said we’d be hiking about eight miles that day and doing an easy climb that didn’t even require ropes or technical gear. I was all in.
We met up with his brother and sister-in-law a little after eight that morning and made plans. Paul and I would head to a parking area on the northeast end of the Mohonk Preserve, while Kevin and his wife Ginny would leave their car closer to the other end of the hike. We would all meet part way up at Duck Pond before climbing to some cliffs called Skytop.
The hike up was relatively easy because of the 70 miles of carriage roads and numerous switchbacks. On the horizon above the cliffs was a stone tower that resembled a medieval castle.
We actually hiked about a mile and a half before leaving the carriage road. Before us lay a rock scramble among huge pieces of rock that had fallen from the side of the cliffs centuries ago. It’s called the Labyrinth. The red arrows painted on the rocks led us to the base of the Lemon Squeeze on Skytop.
So what is the Lemon Squeeze? It’s a near-vertical climb on wooden ladders, between narrow rock slabs, up a crevice a hundred rocks high.
When you first see it, a strange feeling fills your mind. It wasn’t fear; it was more excitement. We took a break and watched kids and adults go up the ladders.
As we finished our snack, an older couple worked their way over the massive fallen slabs. They approached the ladder and then backed away. I watched them for a few minutes trying to work up the courage. I’m not sure it was entirely the ladders — I think it was the approach to the crack that initially bothered them.
Finally, we started up. There was one spot where you almost had to get on your belly to get through. Further up it was easier to take off your day pack and push it ahead of you.
But a few minutes later we topped out on to a beautiful level overlook. As we looked around, the older couple came up through the narrow crack. They were relieved that they made it.
Before long we had climbed on up to the tower. This tall stone structure with its observation turret was constructed and dedicated to Albert K. Smiley, originator of the preserve. The views of the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains were breathtaking and well worth the climb.
We descended from the summit of the Preserve on a beautiful trail that led to Mohonk Lake and the magnificent hotel. I was surprised that the flower gardens were still in full bloom.
We made a stop in the gift shop, bought cups of hot chocolate, and sat on the terrace for a few minutes. On the lake, people fished, canoed, and even rowed Adirondack Guide boats.
But our hike was far from over. We rounded the lake and headed down the mountain and walked along the base of the Trapps. The Trapps is a high conglomerate cliff containing some of the most famous most climbing routes in the area.
Along the carriage road groups of people were climbing on the boulders. They bring in crash pads and climb on gigantic rocks with no other gear. It’s different than climbing up the cliff with ropes and technical gear. Obviously bouldering has become far more popular over the years.
We finally reached the end of our journey, but I will return in the spring to climb the towering cliffs of the Gunks. It’s by far the best climbing rock in the eastern part of the country.
