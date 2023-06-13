I was driving down the backroad to Otego last week and had to stop.
Two women were standing outside their car in the middle of the road with the flashers on. In between them was a good sized snapping turtle, so I stopped to help.
Over the years I've seen many turtles in the roads during late May and June. Many have been run over and killed by automobiles, but I've helped to save a few.
Now, we all know that turtles are not the fastest creatures on Earth — even though the turtle did win the race in the story of the tortoise and the hare.
But why are these reptiles in the road? Shouldn’t they be in a swamp or pond someplace? Well, it’s simple. They're heading to a place with sand or soft soil in order to lay their eggs.
That particular turtle was about 12 inches in diameter, so I carefully picked it up and placed it in the grass on the side of the county road.
One of the women asked, “Aren’t you afraid of getting bit? I heard they can bite your finger off.”
Well, there’s a right way and a wrong way to handle these prehistoric looking creatures.
If you translate the Latin name for our common snapping turtle it means snake-like, referring to its extra-long neck. A snapper can reach back to their hind legs with that long neck and beak, but by grasping the shell behind the back legs you’ll find a part of the shell with handle-like access on each side of the tail.
I picked up the turtle and put it down across the road in the same direction it was traveling. That's important as well.
I remember many years ago when I had my first encounter with a snapping turtle. I was probably 8 or 10 and was driving the cows up the lane to the pasture.
There in the roadway was a huge snapper. After all these years I’m not sure how big it actually was, but to a young farm kid, it was huge. I was carrying an old, sawed-off broom handle to drive the cows and couldn’t resist poking it at the turtle.
Well, that old critter didn’t take too kindly to my taunting and grabbed the inch or so thick handle with its powerful jaws and removed a section of my cane. I immediately realized that it was best to leave that hard-shelled monster alone.
Friends of ours live on the West Davenport Road and see snapping turtles every year crossing the road near their house. One time they used a garbage can to pick the turtle out of the road. There was fresh blacktop being put down by the road crew and she tried to dig out a nest right there in the warm, new pavement.
If you come upon a snapper, do not pick it up with its tail. The spinal cord runs from its head to its tail just under the shell. Picking it up by the tail can cause spinal damage.
If the turtle is too big to pick up, lift it up by the back of the shell enough to slide a car mat or even a piece of wood in under its shell and push it off the road.
By all means avoid hitting them with your car. It takes a turtle more than 10 years to get to breeding age and the loss of a breeding female in the area can have a significant effect on the local population.
A female will dig out a spot in the sand or dirt and lay from one to five dozen eggs but very few actually make it to adulthood. Foxes, crows, mink and raccoons are just a few of the animals that find the nest and dine on the eggs.
“But what good are they?” you might ask.
For one thing they're omnivorous, eating not only plant life, but fish, frogs, small animals as well as carrion. I guess you can consider them an essential part of the ecosystem.
They can live in the same pond that you swim and you’ll never know that they're there. They would rather swim off or sink down into the mud than bite you. They avoid conflicts as much as necessary and are basically harmless.
So when you’re driving, give them a brake!
