Cobleskill tops Oneonta for SUNY esports title

The SUNY Cobleskill esports team ended their 2020 inaugural campaign Wednesday evening by winning the Fortnite fall season Championship Tournament.
The Fighting Tiger duo of business administration major Brycen Franek and agriculture business management major Jesse Hodge, both seniors, combined to defeat the SUNY Oneonta B Team of Eric Halper and Michael Ferraro, 3-2.
“It was a great night,” SUNY Cobleskill esports coach Mark Crosby said. “The guys really pulled together. They started analyzing their opponents, seeing what they were doing, finding ways to counter attack, or counter anything they were doing.”
On their way to the championship match, the third-ranked Fighting Tigers duo clashed with the No. 1 seed, the SUNY Oneonta A team. After two games, the Red Dragons led the Fighting Tigers 2-0. Franek and Hodge rallied, taking three straight games over Oneonta to secure the victory.
In most esports tournaments, coaches are not allowed to assist their teams. Instead they have to remain silent until the round is over and can regroup with their players between rounds. Crosby said he tries to coach passively, letting the team decide which strategic adjustments they need to make on their own, instead of trying to micromanage.
In the championship, Cobleskill matched up against the No. 17 seed SUNY Oneonta B team, who defeated the No. 5 seed, Niagara Community College, 3-1 to make the finals. Again, Franek and Hodge found themselves down 2-0, after Oneonta defeated them in the first two games. Facing elimination, the duo again rallied, winning three straight games to secure a 3-2 victory and the overall title.
“I wish more than anything we could’ve been in the same room together when we won and really get all hyped together, but I was in the room by myself trying to contain myself,” said Hodge.
“To be able to pull off a win, a little bit of an upset win too, it really meant a lot. Just the feeling I got, both of us, after we got that win because we put in so much work to do our best,” he continued.
Crosby had nothing but praise for the duo’s accomplishments this season.
“How great its been to work with those guys. Coming in to be a coach and kind of having those senior students who have been doing this a while, they already kind of have a feel for what they need to do, and being able to work with them to find a pathway to victory has been a great honor for me,” Crosby said.
Before the esports program at SUNY Cobleskill, Franek and Hodge had never met — and they still haven’t met in person.
“We’re able to communicate and chat online just like how we would have anyway,” said Franek. “Making sure that we had that communication, it really didn’t matter that we didn’t meet in person because we were able to get that trust through the online services.”
“I mean, we’re pretty close for never meeting, but playing together a lot and truly understanding each other,” added Hodge.
Crosby hopes that securing a championship will help open up more pathways for the program and greater school community. He said interest in the program from prospective students has been high and he hopes to build on its success next year.
