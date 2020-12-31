Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.