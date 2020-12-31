And finally, that's a wrap.
When the ball drops on New Year's Eve, it will mark the end of the most challenging sports season in recent memory.
The bad news?
The beginning of 2021 doesn't immediately provide relief for those patiently waiting to begin high school sports seasons around the area. COVID-19 cases continue to rise while sports, for decision-makers, remain on the back burner despite a local petition calling for state officials to “Let Our Kids Play.”
It feels like a lifetime ago that high school bleachers were packed with fans eager to cheer on local athletes.
It's been nearly nine months since the area has had local sports, and with the winter season upon us, the year has come full circle, without an athlete ever taking the field.
Friday, March 13, 2020, is the day that will be forever etched in local sports infamy as the beginning of the end.
Or so it feels.
It was the same day my short-lived varsity baseball coaching tenure was ended. Two weeks into practice, the weather was getting warmer and the field was dry, both welcome surprises for the often harsh New York springs.
At that point, the decision to send students home from school and postpone sports seasons seemed temporary and the players were still jovial, remarking how happy they were at extra time off from school.
Looking back, such attitudes are not surprising, even if they could not have been farther from the new reality. Sports were frozen in time.
What's happened?
This time last year was nearly the midway point of an exciting winter sports season. Athletes such as Olivia Brunner of Downsville, Carli Pardee of South Kortright and Delimar Vega-Haley of Worcester, all of whom are headed to SUNY Morrisville next year, were leading their teams in conference play.
Graham Wooden was leading Oneonta on the basketball court two months before he announced his commitment to the University of Mansfield.
That is, until NYSPHSAA suspended all winter state championships with teams already on the bus to their games.
This winter, COVID-19 ended Wooden's first season at Mansfield.
Tyler Bertram is one of the lucky ones, who got to play.
Last spring, Bertram announced he was transferring from UNC Charlotte to Binghamton. Now, he is one of the few local athletes who has been able to participate in his normal sports season.
Wrestlers Brody Oleksak, Avery Leonard, Zach Harrington, Cody Merwin, Scott Barnhart and Joey Florance represented their schools in the state wrestling championship.
Harrington recently announced his commitment to Newberry College, but Sidney's wrestling mats are rolled away and Harrington's chance to wrestle in high school becomes more fleeting by the day.
Even as Section IV voted to postpone fall sports, Section III voted to push forward with them. Despite those decisions, Cooperstown canceled its fall sports season, citing financial and safety concerns.
What's happening?
Despite it all, athletes have found alternatives to high school sports.
Travel teams have become the new norm.
Over the summer, baseball teams such as Oneonta's Green Wave allowed players to stay sharp, despite the canceled high school season.
This model continued in the fall, when the Oneonta Soccer Club entered the Binghamton Alternative High School League and again this winter, with the Amateur Athletic Union basketball program Twin Tier Elite.
Even still, athletes pursued sports such as equestrian, that would usually clash with high school seasons.
Off the field, sports programs found ways to give back to the community.
Walton's football team and Cooperstown's Leadership Training for Athletes program kept up philanthropic acts by donating food to a local pantry and shoes to a local church, respectively.
To think, in the spring, The Daily Star reported a referee shortage in the area as a major hurdle for local sports.
So now?
Players, coaches and school administrators wait.
I cannot pretend to have any insider knowledge of when, or if, local sports will be allowed to resume.
In my conversations with officials from the NYSPHSAA, they maintain optimism that sports seasons will be allowed to resume for the 2020-21 school year.
But they don't know. That power lies with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
So now, we all wait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.