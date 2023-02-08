I ski with friends from Middletown. We meet at Belleayre Mountain once or twice a week and pound down the slopes.
Bob is also a bicycle enthusiast, pedaling thousands of miles a year on both road and mountain bikes. A week or so ago he and his friends were cruising down a back road not far from town when they heard a strange sound.
As they covered the next mile or so, the strange honking and cackling got louder and louder. Suddenly there was a blanket of white in the fields and on the pond ahead of them. The almost deafening sound came from thousands of snow geese on a stop-over on their way back north.
Cars were parked along the road, as people watched in awe because of the large numbers of birds. A local man estimated the number of geese at about 5,000. He lives nearby and sees them on the same pond and fields every year.
So why were these birds there? Aren’t they supposed to have gone south for the winter? Well, it takes a long time to get back home in the spring. They're migrating north from the Chesapeake Bay region to their breeding and nesting grounds on the high Arctic tundra. They may stay in the Middletown area and feed for a few days before continuing their northward journey.
Having 5,000 geese in a certain area is a small number compared to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in southeast Pennsylvania’s Lancaster County.
On February 1st the Visitors Center opened, and the migrating birds had already flocked there by the thousands. Biologists estimated the number of snows on January 31st at 79,000, Canada geese at only 1,800 along with about 1,950 tundra swans. Then we had the cold snap this past weekend. The number of snow geese fell to about 65,000 birds.
This represents just a fraction of the total number of snow geese. These geese are among the world’s most common waterfowl species with populations estimated between 10 to 20 million.
But it wasn’t always like this. The number of snow geese were so low on the Atlantic Flyway that hunting snows was banned in 1916. But numbers grew and hunting was opened again in 1975.
Today there are too many snow geese. They are literally eating themselves out of house and home, having a detrimental effect on their breeding grounds. Consequently, Mother Nature will handle the overpopulation in her own way in the future.
A few interesting facts: snow geese are fast flyers, reaching top speeds of around 50 miles per hour. Like other geese, they mate for life. Snow geese are smaller than Canada geese. There are two color phases: white with black wing tips and a blue-gray color. These morph birds still have white heads and rose red legs and feet.
Both Canadas and Snows fly south in the fall in those long V-shaped flight patterns. It’s funny: whenever I hear geese flying overhead I just have to look up. It’s truly amazing how they navigate along the same paths and stop on the same lakes and ponds each year. It’s just another wonder of nature for us to enjoy.
