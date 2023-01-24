Over the years I’ve talked about the ever-increasing problem of too many deer in the city of Oneonta. If you drive down any street, sooner or later one will appear — whether on someone’s lawn or on your fender.
Well, a solution is in the works. Monday evening my son Randy and I attended a meeting with the City of Oneonta Deer Management Task Force. This group of women have put a lot of time into a program to reduce the number of deer.
If you aren’t affected by the herds of deer in many neighborhoods, you might ask why. The deer destroy people’s landscaping. They carry ticks that spread Lyme disease. Too many deer make for an unhealthy herd. There’s been an increase in deer, human and pet interaction. I could go on and on.
I have suggested in the past that the only realistic way of controlling the number is through proper harvesting of the herd. Some may say, “Oh no. You can’t shoot Bambi!” But Oneonta is not the only city with this problem, and many have adopted this method because it’s cheap and it works.
The plan is to lure deer into huntable areas by using bait and have hunters using crossbows reduce the population. The animal will then be taken to a meat processor, who will cut up and grind the meat. It will be taken to a food pantry or given to people who will eat it.
The plan is to hunt these animals from January to March, beginning primarily on city-owned property. Eventually, interested land owners can be added to the list of huntable areas if all laws and safety regulations are met. The program will be monitored by the city as well the Department of Environmental Conservation.
My son, who’s a member of the Oneonta Bowman’s Club, has contacted their members, and they are on board to help. If you are concerned that some of these deer might get wounded and run off, yes, it’s possible. But each hunter has to be licensed, has passed a bow hunter safety course and will be tested with their ability to accurately hit their target. Harvested deer will not be field dressed on the property, but will be transported to a central area away from houses.
Cities that use a similar program told the committee that most residents didn’t even know the hunters were out there. By using tree stands and ground blinds the deer will come into the corn not knowing the hunters are there either. These archers know what they're doing.
Now I know that there are many of you out there who will be against this program. As I’ve said in other articles, this is the only thing that works.
Replanting your flowers and shrubs every year is no different than a bank leaving bags of money out on the sidewalk. Like bank robbers, deer will come by and eat or take what the want. Some have suggested rounding up the deer and sterilizing them. But that’s costly and doesn’t work.
Right now things are in the planning stage. The program has to go to the city council and the DEC, but it’s a start in the right direction. If anyone is interested in helping or even being a hunter, you can contact me at rickbrock68@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.