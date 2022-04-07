Anne Reis of Cooperstown will be running in the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18 to raise money for STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs in primary schools nationwide.
Reis, who has taught at Cooperstown Elementary School for more than 20 years, is running in support of the Museum of Science and MOS Community Programs.
According to her fundraising site, “funds raised from the Marathon program will support an expanded version of our Traveling Programs, providing STEM outreach programming where it is needed most; teaming up with programs and community groups to create a collective impact, driven by a given community's needs and interests. This new model allows us to serve the same community in different ways, creating an interconnected and complementary system of STEM learning and engagement that produces outcomes at scale, and helps to solve the critical issue of STEM learning loss accelerated by the pandemic.”
Reis will be running with her son Brian, who finished 65th overall in the 2021 Marathon.
This year will mark the first time since 2019 that the Boston Marathon will be taking place at full capacity. Roughly 32,000 runners will take part in the oldest 26.2-mile race in the country.
Anyone interested in donating can visit: donate.mos.org/fundraiser/3687266.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.