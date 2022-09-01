Oneonta Country Club was the site of the Otsego County Amateur Championships on Sunday. JD Courtney took home the Men’s Atchinson Cup Trophy as the men’s champion, while Caree Kellogg was the women’s champion.
Courtney, of Colonial Ridge Golf Club shot a blistering round of 71 on the first day and followed it up with a 77 to cruise to a comfortable four-shot victory. His final score of four-over par put him ahead of Justin Harris (Leatherstocking Golf Course) and Matt Schulte (Oneonta Country Club), who each shot a 152 over the two days.
Kellogg’s (Oneonta Country Club) final score of 83-89-172 gave her an eleven-shot victory.
Earlier this summer Oneonta Country Club also hosted its Men’s Senior Club Championship and Women’s President’s Cup.
Mike Schulte was the overall gross winner of the Men’s Senior while Marty Brunswick was the overall net winner. Gwen Schuster took home top honors in the Women’s President’s Cup, winning by an impressive 24 strokes.
