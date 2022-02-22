Coyotes prowling in the backyard

Last night I stepped out on my back deck to check the weather and shut things down for the night. I stood there for a minute and heard something in front of me.
A deer had been eating the grass just a few feet from me. The doe backed out from beneath the deck and trotted out into the lawn.
I see deer in my backyard every night, so it didn’t surprise me. But whitetails are not the only nightly visitors. Coyotes are regular uninvited guests as well.
Right now is breeding season and these wild canines are out and about. If you have small pets, it’s essential that you keep them close. I know a lot of people let their dogs out for a few minutes unattended to do their business, but doing so involves risk.
We had a big, stray yellow cat that my daughter fed nightly. It roamed in and out of the barn and kept the mouse population at bay. I would see the cat every once in a while in the meadow or crossing my backyard until just recently. There were tracks in the snow every morning until two weeks ago.
My daughter asked if I had seen the cat; it hadn't been coming to eat. Then I realized why there were canine tracks in the yard one morning. I believe the coyotes got the cat.
It’s not uncommon to go out at night and hear the yodels and howls of coyotes. They live around us and are our major predator.
A couple of years ago my grandson shot a buck deer during the season. It didn’t drop right where he shot it, so we went on the hill to track it. We finally found it, but the coyotes had already consumed half of it.
Years ago when my dad was still alive and hunting, he was coming off the hill and shot a small buck that ran out in front of him. It didn’t go very far and died out in the meadow. Being in his 80s, he came down to the house to get me rather than trying to drag it himself.
I finished what I was doing, and we took the truck up the hill to get the corpse. Only about a half hour had passed, and the coyotes had already consumed their share. Was the shot of the gun like ringing the dinner bell to them?
A friend of mine hunted deer on Kodiak Island in Alaska. When he shot his buck, the guide said, “Let’s get that deer and get out of here as fast as we can. The bears will be here shortly. They hear the shot and know there’s something to eat.”
We drove into our yard one night and a coyote sat in our driveway. He got up and trotted around behind the barn. They respect man but I don’t think they really fear us.
A few years ago I was working up around our pond and saw a coyote coming down across the moved section where we camp. She was carrying a woodchuck in her mouth. I just stood there and watched her take a wide berth around me and continue out across the meadow. She was taking her catch back to her pups in their den. A couple of years later I saw probably the same coyote with a newborn fawn. They have to eat too.
These coyotes are not the same animals that live in the west. Those wild canines are small. Our coyotes crossed with the gray wolf on their trek into the northeast. I shot one in the Adirondacks that weighed 78 pounds, and those same kind live in your backyard.
So what do you do to protect your animals? Don’t feed your cats and dogs outside. Cover compost piles and avoid leaving garbage cans outside if possible.
These animals are creatures of opportunity and wander around our neighborhoods to see what we have left them. And don’t think you're safe just because you live in town. These predators have learned to adapt and are probably your unseen neighbors. Be especially aware of your pets. Cats and dogs make easy, tasty meals. Don’t let yours be on the menu!
