We’re all aware that times are getting rather tough. Gas is about five dollars a gallon and the prices of food and other necessities are steadily rising.
I stopped at the grocery store the other day and bought a couple dozen eggs and a container of milk.
The checkout clerk commented as she rang up my purchases, “Boy things are getting expensive. I might have to get a pig and cow to make ends meet, but I wouldn’t know how to butcher them.”
She has no idea of the cost of raising those animals and probably has no place to keep them either. I told her to go hunting this fall and get herself a deer. It’s low cholesterol, low fat, and 100 percent natural and organic. If taken care of properly, it’s wonderful.
She said she didn’t believe in guns. That’s fine. Maybe she should get a second job and start putting some of the essentials away while they are still available. But those of us who hunt and fish will still eat if the economy plummets and things get worse.
Last week my wife and I decided to go fishing. I have a few old wooden planks tucked away in the grass that when turned over always produce a handful of fat, wiggly nightcrawlers.
We picked up a few and drove to a pond where we can usually catch fish. Using a bobber and a worm hooked about four feet below, Pat cast out into the water. Almost immediately she had a hit. Heck, I was still filling a five-gallon pail with water and hadn’t even cast out my line.
She reeled in a nice fat crappie better than eleven inches long. She caught a nice bluegill next. Trust me: they’re good eating.
For those who fish for these species, remember the changes in the regulations for 2022. Crappies must be at least 10 inches in length from the fork in their tail to the end of their nose. The catch limit for both crappies and bluegills has been reduced to 25 fish. Perch have no size limit, and you can catch 50 a day.
For those who don’t fish for pan fish, they are one of the best eating fish you can get. Sure, it takes a bunch to make a meal, but it’s sure worth the effort. Just between us, we caught a couple dozen keepers.
When we got back to camp, I filleted them, getting just a small morsel of meat from each one. These filets have been referred to as “poor man’s shrimp.” There are no bones or skin, just pure non-fishy tasting meat.
Over the course of the summer we will put several meal-sized packages in the freezer for winter. It’s fun catching them and sure beats six or eight dollars a pound in the grocery store. They’re basically free and sure are delicious.
During the winter we fish for them through the ice. We found it’s more for the sport then the catch. They’re easier before the water freezes.
We usually shake them in corn meal and flour and fry them in vegetable oil. I always add a little salt and pepper and some garlic powder. On occasions I add lemon pepper. Sometimes we forget those ingredients entirely and dip them in pancake batter before deep frying.
Remember what Mikey said: “Try it, you’ll like it.”
