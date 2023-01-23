Tuesday, Jan. 24 BOYS BASKETBALL

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Madison, 7 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5 p.m.

Maine-Endwell at South Kortright, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Middleburgh, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Unatego, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa, 5:30 p.m.

Laurens at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5 p.m.

Walton at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Greene, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Milford, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Sidney at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.

Mount Markham at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Greene/Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Little Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 BOYS BASKETBALL

Delhi at Maine-Endwell, 6:45 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Walton at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Schenevus, 6:30 p.m.

Madison at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

