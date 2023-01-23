Tuesday, Jan. 24 BOYS BASKETBALL
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Madison, 7 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5 p.m.
Maine-Endwell at South Kortright, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Middleburgh, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Unatego, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Gilboa, 5:30 p.m.
Laurens at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5 p.m.
Walton at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Greene, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Milford, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Sidney at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.
Mount Markham at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Greene/Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Little Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25 BOYS BASKETBALL
Delhi at Maine-Endwell, 6:45 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Walton at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Schenevus, 6:30 p.m.
Madison at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
