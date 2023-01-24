Wednesday, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delhi at Maine-Endwell, 6:45 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Walton at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Schenevus, 6:30 p.m.

Madison at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delhi at Harpursville, 7:00 p.m.

South Kortright at Downsville, 7:00 p.m.

Margaretville at Hunter-Tannersville, 6:00 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7:00 p.m.

Delhi at Walton, 7:00 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 7:00 p.m.

Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 6:00 p.m.

Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7:00 p.m.

Morris at Laurens, 6:00 p.m.

Worcester at Milford, 7:00 p.m.

Unatego at Ithaca, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Norwich at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6:00 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Canajoharie, 6:00 p.m.

BOWLING

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video