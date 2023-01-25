Thursday, Jan. 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Delhi at Harpursville, 7:00 p.m.
South Kortright at Downsville, 7:00 p.m.
Margaretville at Hunter-Tannersville, 6:00 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7:00 p.m.
Delhi at Walton, 7:00 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 7:00 p.m.
Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 6:00 p.m.
Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7:00 p.m.
Morris at Laurens, 6:00 p.m.
Worcester at Milford, 7:00 p.m.
Unatego at Ithaca, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Norwich at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6:00 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Canajoharie, 6:00 p.m.
BOWLING
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unadilla Valley at Afton, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 5 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Unatego, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Downsville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Richfield Springs at Remsen, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Fredonia State at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Hartwick at Utica, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Fredonia State at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Hartwick at Utica, 7:30 p.m.
