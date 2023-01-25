Thursday, Jan. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delhi at Harpursville, 7:00 p.m.

South Kortright at Downsville, 7:00 p.m.

Margaretville at Hunter-Tannersville, 6:00 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7:00 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7:00 p.m.

Delhi at Walton, 7:00 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 7:00 p.m.

Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 6:00 p.m.

Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7:00 p.m.

Morris at Laurens, 6:00 p.m.

Worcester at Milford, 7:00 p.m.

Unatego at Ithaca, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Norwich at Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, 6:00 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Canajoharie, 6:00 p.m.

BOWLING

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unadilla Valley at Afton, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 5 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unatego, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Downsville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Downsville, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Richfield Springs at Remsen, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Fredonia State at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Hartwick at Utica, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Fredonia State at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartwick at Utica, 7:30 p.m.

