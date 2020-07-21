Two local schools earned the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction award, Tuesday, July 21.
Davenport and Worcester each received the honor and were the only schools from Section IV to be featured among the 56 winners. In 2018-19, 35 schools snagged the award.
“We are excited once again to see the numbers of schools honored increase and it is a true testament to the kind of student-athletes we were have here in New York State,” Dr. Robert Zayas NYSPHSAA Executive Director said in a media release. “We continue to be proud of this program which highlights and celebrates schools that value the importance of academics, as well as athletics. The fact that so many student-athletes thrived in the face of a pandemic this past winter is truly remarkable.”
A school qualifies for the School of Distinction award if 100% of its varsity teams receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during its individual season.
“It’s great. The kids worked really hard for it,” Worcester athletic director Jim Kenyon said. “We actually had it last year too. Of course we didn’t have baseball, softball, or track this year but it’s still quite an honor. One of the things we do here at Worcester is the kids put the academics first.”
Kenyon has been the Wolverines’ athletic director since 1995, and a faculty member since 1980.
Davenport athletic director Cheryl Butler was not available for comment.
