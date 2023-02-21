I was driving on Route 205 and over I-88 the other day, when a pair of ducks cupped their wings and dropped down on the backwater just short of the river.
There was too much traffic to see what they were. But that reminded me: I have things to do.
Every year in late winter I head up the hill to our pond while the ice is still there. It’s wood duck house cleaning time. I’m not sure why I bother. The mergansers have taken over the houses, keeping the woodies from nesting on the pond. But in hopes of seeing those colorful ducks instead of those darn fish eaters, I do it while the ice is hard.
The wood duck is one of the most colorful of all the waterfowl. The males are an iridescent chestnut and green color with ornate patterns on almost every feather with a crested head. The female is less colorful like most birds but have some blue feathers on its wings.
These birds don’t really need the nesting boxes. They will find a hole high up in a tree, sometimes a mile away to call home. There they lay their eggs but head to water soon after their little ducklings hatch.
A few years ago my skiing/hiking buddy and I were hiking on top of the hill on our farm. As we made our way up the old log road through the hard woods, two woodies flew in and landed on a branch in a large hard maple. The female disappeared into a hole in the trunk probably 25 feet off the ground. She obviously had laid her eggs there.
It’s amazing that once the chicks hatch they will jump out of the nesting cavity and fall to the ground below. Then it’s a long hike all the way to the pond where they will feed and grow.
The common merganser is a much larger duck. The male has a whitish body with a black back. Its dark green head and red bill makes it easy to identify. The females have a grayish, mottled body with a shaggy reddish-brown crest on their head.
These ducks also nest in trees or wood duck houses if the intended tenants are not home. A friend of mine lives on the road to Gilbertsville. There is an old, large maple tree in his yard which is about a half mile from the nearest creek.
One day he happened to see a female merganser enter a large crack in the trunk about 12 feet off the ground. Suddenly, nine or ten little ducklings jumped out to the tree and headed across the county road towards the creek.
Mergansers' main diet is fish. They dive down beneath the surface of the pond and usually return with a fish in their mouths. These birds will easily decimate the fish population of a pond, so I do my best to scare them off whenever possible. It makes me feel good, but they return as soon as I'm gone. Mergansers and herons are my main competitor when it comes to fishing.
Years ago, I hunted ducks a lot along the rivers and Adirondack ponds and flows. We’d eat woodies but never a merganser. Remember that old saying, “You are what you eat.” They taste like rotten fish. It was a lesson quickly learned.
The blue herons are as bad as the mergansers. They too like to feed in my pond. One day I got the bright idea to put a scarecrow along the shore. I figured it would keep the herons away. Yeah, right. I walked up the hill one morning and found a heron standing right next to the scarecrow fishing in the water.
An old teacher friend of mine told me a funny story. He and his dad were hunting pheasants near Oswego many years ago. Two fellows came along and were asked, “Any luck?” One of the guys reached into the back game compartment of his coat and pulled out one of those tall, skinny herons. “Yeah, got this nice pheasant. Gonna have it for dinner.”
Boy, was he going to be surprised!
