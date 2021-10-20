The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that remaining Deer Management Permits in several Wildlife Management Units will be available to hunters beginning Monday, Nov. 1.
“DMPs are an important tool for achieving the state’s management objectives, and we encourage all interested hunters to pick up any extra permits available in select units,” DEC Commissioner Seggos said in a Wednesday media release.
“We also encourage all participating hunters to prioritize doe harvest with available DMPs while letting young bucks go to help advance our deer management goals. Interested hunters can also help feed hungry New Yorkers through the Venison Donation Coalition, or sharing extra venison with family and neighbors.”
DMPs allow hunters to harvest antlerless deer and are issued for specific WMUs to help control deer populations. In some WMUs, all applicants received permits during the initial application process, and the DMP target has not been reached.
In these units, DEC will re-open the DMP application process starting Nov. 1, on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters may apply for up to two additional DMPs in these WMUs at any DEC license sales outlet beginning Nov. 1.
Leftover DMPs are not available by phone, mail, or internet. Applications must be made at license issuing outlets.
Applicants who previously paid the $10 DMP application fee during the initial application period, or are exempt from the application fee, will not be charged for this additional application.
Hunters who did not previously apply for a deer management permit are required to pay the $10 application fee.
For WMU locations, refer to the 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide or visit DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/8302.html.
A list of units with available leftover DMPs will routinely be updated on DEC’s website or via the DMP Hotline at 1-866-472-4332.
