Deer and cars are a dangerous combo

I was driving down a back country road over in Delaware County this morning.
As I came down a hill in a wooded section, a doe jumped out in front of me. Luckily I wasn’t going that fast, and I saw it in time. I tapped my brakes and checked to see if there was another one following close behind. Then, two miles further down the road, a small buck came right out in the road with his nose to the ground. I missed him as well.
Deer aren’t always that lucky. I hit one a couple of years ago down on State Route 145 beyond Middleburgh, doing sixty-plus miles an hour. It wasn’t pretty, and that small doe did $4,500 in damage to the front of my car.
I have two large apple trees in my yard that always produce an overabundance of fruit. When other feed gets scarce and the apples are ripe, there are deer feeding under the trees every night. About a month ago there was a dead spike horn buck on my daughter’s front lawn. It had been hit by a car. He had been a regular at the apple tree for a couple of weeks.
Last week my wife and I were in BJs shopping. Pat’s phone rang. A friend of ours called to tell us there was a huge bird feeding on something next to our fire pit. The fire pit had been removed for the winter, so I wondered what he was talking about.
Turns out it was another deer that had been hit in the road. I checked with Billy, and he showed me the pictures he had taken with his phone. It was hard to tell at that distance if it was a large hawk or a juvenile eagle.
I moved the carcass up on the hill, figuring the coyotes would clean it up. A couple of days later I went up the hill and a large eagle was feeding on the dead deer. I decided to put one of our trail cameras near the deer to get some pictures. I few days later I went up and got the memory card from the camera.
We were surprised to see what animals had been there for an easy meal. During the day, an adult bald eagle fed there several times along with some crows and a pair of ravens, but at night it was different. A coyote had been there several times and a gray fox and bobcat visited it once as well.
I wasn’t surprised. We had seen the coyote on the hill several times. He lives in the area. Over the years I have seen a bobcat a couple of times and followed its tracks in the snow while hunting.
All of these birds and animals are creatures of opportunity. They live off what they catch and find. Certainly the smell of the dead deer had lured them in, and they were thankful for a free meal without having to chase it down.
Someone asked me, “Why don’t you pick up the apples and take them up on the hill so the deer don’t get hit in the road?”
For one thing, there are one heck of a lot of apples both on those trees and on the ground. Besides, a lot of them are too high to pick, and it would take too much time. And if I did gather them up and put them in piles up in the old pasture, someone would accuse me of baiting deer. I can shoot all the deer I want without breaking the law.
I guess it’s survival of the fittest, or in this case the smartest or the luckiest. The deer that cross roads either learn that cars are dangerous, or they don’t.
I remember one time my dad and I went to New Brunswick, Canada to hunt deer. The outfitter tried to tell us that the deer in his area don’t cross roads. We laughed. It was obvious that he didn’t know very much about deer, and we questioned why we were paying him to hunt. My dad actually shot a really nice buck, but we never went back.
Just like the eagles and coyote, the deer go where the food is and the road makes no difference. It’s an easy meal. But some make it, and some don’t.
