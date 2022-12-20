With deer season winding down, I decided to go on my hill this past weekend and take a nice, fat doe for meat.
As you know, winter has arrived. The snow was deep and heavy and my side-by-side only made it part way up the mountain. But I was determined and walked the rest of the way to the top.
My son Randy joined me on this late muzzleloader hunt. He went below the pines, and I went up in the hardwoods where deer usually cross from the thick evergreens below. Finally he showed up, having seen one doe with this year’s fawn.
Throughout his upward trek, he saw very little deer sign. So we hunted on, covering most of our hilltop. For the next couple of hours we hunted a lot of ground and never saw a deer and only crossed a couple of old tracks. The heavy snow had changed their patterns. They had left their normal bedding areas and all the places where they usually feed.
That evening I gave a lot of thought to the many deer that live on my hill. Did that eight or so inches of wet, heavy snow change their habits so drastically? Obviously it did.
Deer know how to survive when the snow blankets their domain and temperatures plummet. They have a dense, hollow-haired coat that holds in their body heat. They’ll bed in a foot of snow in the thickest cover and wait for the storms to pass. The main thing is getting out of the wind.
My hunt isn't over. Randy and I just have to change our hunting strategy. The deer have obviously moved down close to the creek in thicker cover with easy access to the farm meadows. So, that’s where we’ll hunt.
Many years ago when I moved to the Adirondacks, we had real winters. Temperatures were well below zero and the snow was often waist-deep. The deer moved out of the high country and wintered in the swamps and on the river flats. One of those winter yards was along the Kunjamunk River east of Speculator.
One Friday night I got a call. Some snowmobilers had found a small herd of deer up to their bellies and unable to get to any browse or food. It was obvious that they would starve and were not going to make it through the winter.
The next morning a group of us met in the school parking lot with chainsaws, axes, and nippers. Members of the snowmobile club furnished transportation for those of us without sleds. It was a cold trip to the stranded herd.
We cut saplings and willow brush and got it to the deer with sleds and snowshoes. It was truly a desperate situation. The deer were weak and never moved as we put the browse right next to them. I think that was the first food they had seen in several days.
As we looked around we could see that every branch on the surrounding trees had been nipped off as high as they could reach as they tried to survive. There was food forty feet away, but the snow was too deep for them to reach it.
Several more times food was taken to those animals and come spring most of them survived. We had done a good thing.
Today it’s different. Winters are far milder than they used to be. Very few deer migrate to the winter yards. I’m sure they drop down off the mountain tops when things get tough, but their natural instincts have taught them how to survive.
