The 20th annual 4-H Golf Tournament will take place on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Delhi College Golf Course. Proceeds generated by the tournament will support youth development activities in Delaware County.
Tournament registration begins at 8 a.m. The four-person captain and crew will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The $60 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf with a cart and an awards luncheon following the tournament. There will be prizes awarded for Longest Drive Men and Women; Closest to the Pin Men and Women; team prizes for first, second, third place and much more.
The 4-H Program is the youth development program of the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Delaware County which links the resources of Cornell University to young people. Funding is primarily directed to program initiatives.
Sponsors for the tournament are needed. Levels of sponsorship are: Patron $340 (full page ad in program, sign on green, free foursome), Green $100 (sign at green, name in program), Cart $50 (sign on cart, name in program), and Individual $25 (name in program).
All entry forms and fees must be received at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, 34570 St Hwy 10, Suite 2, Hamden, NY 13782 no later than Sept. 8. To receive an entry form or to be a tournament sponsor, contact Emily Roach at 607-865-6531 or esc33@cornell.edu or visit www.ccedelaware.org.
