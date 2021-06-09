The Delaware County Amateur Championship Committee will be hosting the 56th Annual Delaware County Amateur Championship at The College Golf Course at Delhi on July 9-11.
The tournament will involve 54 holes of stroke play with a championship division and five different handicap flights. The entrance fee is $125 and is open to all members of Delaware County golf courses and residents of Delaware County. Entry forms are available at all area golf courses. The tournament field is limited to the first 125 paid entries. All entries must be submitted by Saturday, July 3.
For more information, call Branden Gabriel at 607-746-1026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.