Carl J. Delberta was a world class athlete.
He was on track to claim the world title in boxing before World War II, where he would serve before returning home to Oneonta and becoming a policeman.
After 17 years on the force, he decided to follow his dream of raising money to open up a Boys Club. Eyeing a safe place for children to go, he did just that in 1968.
A handful of kids lined up to join, where they would play all kinds of sports and have a great time.
Decades later, the club has expanded to today’s Oneonta Boys and Girls Club on River Street, where over a thousand kids get to enjoy a safe and fun-filled space.
One thing that had been missing lately is a boxing program. But no more.
The Oneonta Boys and Girls Club has recently reopened the Delberta Boxing Program, continuing the legacy of its namesake.
Delberta’s vision is being lived out today, especially the idea of giving kids a safe place to be and grow into men and women.
“If you take a look at society today a lot of young people are either failing or dropping out of school,” boxing coach Leo Giovagnoli said of the re-opened program. “They may be not working, come from fatherless homes, doing drugs, stuff like that. Something has to be done to get kids back in line. If this is one avenue they can take to do that, this is what we want to do.”
He added that they call it a boxing program, not a gym, because it’s so much more than just a gym.
“We ask these kids to come in and pay. And what their fee is, they pay attention,” Giovagnoli said. “That’s what they bring. If they pay attention, they are going to develop some skills: emotionally, physically and mentally that will take them through their life that will guide them.”
He said respect was big in his family and that’s what they are passing on to the kids.
“You are not here just to punch bags, you’re here to self-respect and give respect. Please and thank you. You have to be going to school, you can’t be failing school,” he said.
Bob Escher, Executive Director of the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, reiterated the importance of those qualities in the members of the boxing program.
“To raise strong, kind, confident kids, kids have to feel safe. We do our best to create this environment and have rules the kids must follow,” he said via email. “We have “DO” rules which are things we want them to do. A couple of which are: DO behave respectfully to OBGC members, staff, volunteers, and visitors. DO Use kind and respectful words. Say only good things about other people.”
It’s apparent just how much respect is preached when you walk in the door.
Every guest is greeted by the kids with a smile, a handshake and an introduction, something you won’t often see when meeting children out in the world.
There are different levels of the program based on age that range from 8-16, boys and girls included.
Another thing Giovagnoli emphasized is that they don’t have the kids fight before they’re ready.
“I won’t put them in the ring before their time,” he said. “We’re not in the tough man competition.”
Carl Delberta Jr. helped expand the Boys Club to what it is today by adding the Girls Club in 1996.
Wednesday was the first time Delberta Jr. saw the program, named after his father, in person.
“Fabulous,” he said. “I love it, this is great. My dad would’ve loved it.”
“I don’t believe my father’s vision was something as grand as this.”
Delberta Jr. also talked about the importance of keeping kids out of the streets while building confidence, which was a huge part of his father’s vision.
“It’s a wonderful program,” Delberta Jr. said. “I’m glad it’s coming back.”
“Great spot for kids,” he added. “It’s safe. They’ve got lots of activities, the people are great here. It’s wonderful, very impressive.”
Board President Vince Foti, who was a member of Delberta’s original Boys Club had plenty of good things to say about the club as a kid, as well as the way the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club stands today.
“Once you come in here there are no bullies,” Foti said of the club as a kid. “You check your ego at the door. When you came in here you had to respect everybody. If not, you lost your privilege to come here. Not only was it a place to play but you learned about being respectful.”
“It’s so easy to give back,” he added about his role today. “When we were younger, Carl Sr. gave so much to us. Invested his interest in us. To give back today is so easy because of what he did in the beginning.”
Foti went on to talk about the wide variety of activities the kids have today at the Boys and Girls Club. There’s something for everybody, including homework rooms, computers and an art program for kids who aren’t as interested in playing sports.
Perhaps most importantly, the kids clearly enjoy being members of the Delberta Boxing Program.
“Honestly, this is kind of like a home away from home,” Bryan Moran said. “I come here to relieve stress, I’ve met some people here who are pretty cool. I love it, I love every part of this room.”
Moran added that he would sleep there if he could.
“I love this place,” Ethan Ueberschlag said. “It has really helped me the past four months. It’s really helped me find myself. I’ve been through tough times and since then this program has been here. Everybody here is great. This place is like another home.”
“I like doing this,” Damien Savella said of the boxing program. “It’s fun and I’m also trying to get some more strength. I release stress and the next day I come back better than ever.”
“It means a lot to me,” Maecean Champen said of being a part of the program. “This place relieves a lot of stress. It’s a good way to get fit, stay in shape and it’s like the family that’s not at your house. It’s the family that’s out and about. All these people here are really nice.”
Escher is proud of what the children are becoming and is happy to hear how much the kids enjoy the program.
“The Club is here to help raise strong, kind, confident kids; that’s what Carl founded the Club on,” he said. “The Delberta Boxing Program is a wonderful opportunity for this and you see it every single time you walk into the room. These kids ARE enjoying their time learning the sport of boxing and they ARE developing as we want them to. To be able to continue the Delberta legacy and to have Coach Leo working with the kids, well, it makes me very happy.”
The program has become what Escher had envisioned when re-opening it, but it was far from a certainty boxing would return.
“My goal was to pay tribute to the Delberta Family and what they created, he said. “This almost didn’t happen. We were without a coach and I began the process of how to get rid of all this equipment and figure out what was next for this space for the kids.
“I was having a conversation with Tom Molle and boxing came up. I told him we didn’t have a coach. I’m a firm believer that whatever resources we need to help our kids, WILL show up for us. And then Tommy said it, ‘I might have a guy for you,’ and then connected me with Leo. And so it began. Leo, Dave Johnson and myself have created a space that The Delberta Family is proud of that will forever change the lives of kids.”
With any luck, the Delberta boxing program will continue to serve as a safe haven for the youth community of Oneonta.
“Carl and his family have helped raise thousands of strong, kind, confident kids that are successful in every facet of life,” Escher said. “People are truly amazed at what this Club is and has to offer to kids. Plus, there is no fee for any kid who wants to be a member, they just have to follow the rules. Our communities are truly better because of what Carl and his family did in 1947.”
