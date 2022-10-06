Hundreds of recreation soccer players will be in Delhi on Saturday for Fall Footy Fest 2022 on behalf of NYC Footy.
NYC Footy is a coed recreational soccer league based in New York City with a community of more than 13,000 players.
Saturday’s event will feature six-person teams competing in a tournament-style format to determine the winners in multiple divisions. Play begins at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Field in Delhi with the championship ship games set to kick off at 3 p.m.
The event is expected to draw more than 600 players.
