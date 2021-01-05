The COVID-19 pandemic has helped a Delhi cross country star focus on her future.
In the year of canceled high school sports, the hiatus made Delaware Academy’s Cella Schnabel realize she wasn’t ready to “give up” running. Schnabel announced that she is headed to Ithaca next fall, where she will join the Cornell University cross country team.
“I was really excited about it. They’ve been my No. 1 school for like a year and a half, so it was sort of like a dream come true,” Schnabel said.
“I don’t want to give up competition for the rest of my life, so running in college became a more prominent goal for me,” she continued.
After being accepted into Cornell as an early decision applicant, Schnabel said it was a no-brainer for her to commit.
“That was shocking for me,” Schnabel said. “I’m a Division I athlete now. This is crazy.”
Schnabel plans on studying environmental engineering with a minor in journalism.
Throughout her college search, Schnabel said she focused on academics, extending her search to schools such as Michigan State, where running would have been out of reach. Still, she stayed in touch with seven or eight college cross country coaches, including McGill University in Montreal, Emory University in Georgia and Cornell.
“I’m pretty driven academically. I care a lot about my grades and about my future ... while running is really fun for me it’s mostly a hobby, and I’m not that good at it in the scheme of things,” Schnabel said.
After wining a cross country state championship with Delaware Academy her junior year, coaches took note of her performance and Schnabel said her college recruitment process began to take shape.
This fall, with high school cross country seasons canceled, Schnabel was able to run in one registered race as an unaffiliated runner.
Schnabel said she was disappointed in her performance, but was able to best several personal records in time trials along the way.
Although running success has been steady for Schnabel throughout high school, she said staying motivated has not always been easy.
“Running has always been sort of a task,” Schnabel said.
The Delaware Academy cross country team — most importantly, coach Skip Baxter — have helped keep her motivated.
“Mr. Baxter, he has been life-changing for me, like a father figure,” Schnabel said. “Since seventh grade he has been the driving force in a lot of my success because he’s so encouraging.”
Baxter attributed her success and that of the Bulldogs team to her work ethic, will to win and mental toughness, which Baxter said she instills throughout the team.
“She’s equal parts kind of like mother hen and motivator,” Baxter said. “She is a phenomenal leader and a really great person.”
Baxter said after the Bulldogs won the girls state championship in basketball in 2018, Schnabel approached him after the game and said: “Let’s do this for cross country.”
“It was really a motivating factor for her and for our team,” Baxter said.
Schnabel added that her mom, who also ran cross country in high school, and three younger brothers, have also been instrumental to her academic and athletic success.
