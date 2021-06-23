The team of Bo DeMarco and Tom DeMarco won the Gozigian, Washburn, and Clinton Summer Opener at Otsego Lake on Sunday to kick off the Susquehanna Bass Association's 2021 tournament schedule.
The duo came in with the winning limit of five fish weighing in at 14.36 pounds to top the 33-boat field.
Finishing second was the team of Joel Batzel and Chris Wood with a weight of 14.01 pounds for their five fish. Coming in third was the father and son team of Jim and Jimmy O'Brien with a total weight of 13.82 pounds.
Rounding out the top four were Lynn Baciuska and Hunter Baciuska with a total weight of 13.54 pounds.
The Lunker of the day went to Drew Smith who caught an 18.5-inch largemouth bass weighing 3.53 pounds. Chris Wood had the Big Smallmouth, measuring in at 20 inches long and weighing 3.27 pounds.
The event was the first of ten scheduled tournaments that will take place at lakes throughout the area. The next event is the McNeil Jewelers Summer Slam on Sunday, June 27 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The launch site will be located at the South Shore Boat Launch at Oneida Lake.
