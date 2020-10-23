Bo and Tom DeMarco combined to win the Art-Nate VanSteenburg Memorial Classic Bass Tournament on Oct. 17, held at Otsego Lake.
The DeMarcos put together a two-day limit of 10 smallmouth bass, which combined for a weight of 32.33 pounds.
Bo DeMarco also reeled in the big fish of the tournament, a smallmouth bass, which measured 20.25 inches and weighed 4.42 pounds.
Bob Luther and Jim Clement secured second place with a 10-fish limit of 28.20 pounds.
In third place, the husband-and-wife team of Dave and Kim Hubbard totaled 22.76 pounds.
Fourth place went to Patrick McNeil and Bill Beadle, who had a combined weight of 22.36 pounds, while Frank Microni and Steve Llewellyn came in fifth with 22.16 pounds.
