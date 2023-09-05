A friend in West Davenport called us the other day.
“There’s a bear in the creek across from our house!” she said.
“How big is it?” I asked.
“It’s really big!” she responded. “Do you think it’s the same one that raided the neighbor’s garbage the other day?”
“Without a doubt,” I said.
Less than a week earlier a bear scattered garbage all over their neighbor’s driveway. They had left several bags of garbage in an open trailer to take to the dump.
Any self-respecting bear will make a mess when he discovers a breakfast buffet or smorgasbord in his home territory. After all, bears are creatures of opportunity. They are known to inhabit South Mountain.
Now as far as wading in the creek — it’s hot, and he has a thick, black coat. Maybe he was just trying to cool off.
Our friends thought he might have been out there fishing. But this isn’t Alaska. There aren’t many fish big enough for a bear to bother with in the Charlotte Creek.
The brown bears in Alaska have thousands of huge salmon trying to get upstream to choose from. That’s why they get so big.
I’ve told you about the log cabin I used to use in the Adirondacks. One Memorial Weekend years ago when I taught school, I took a group of fellow teachers to fish for brook trout on Long Pond in the Adirondacks.
It was a two-mile hike from the cabin back to the lake where we would fish, but we could stay in the cabin if the blackflies got too intense.
The end of May is the height of blackfly season, so we hiked back to the cabin for the night. But when we opened the door, we got a surprise: a mother bear and her cubs had been there.
It was a total disaster. Every bit of food and been eaten or destroyed. The cubs had even broken the windows. How do I know? They left flour-coated footprints outside in the grass and leaves.
Old John said we could use the cabin if we left it the same way we found it. We spent hours cleaning up the mess.
So why were the bears there? There was a gas restaurant grill in the camp. The last people to use the cabin left the bacon grease in the grease trap. Imagine that: bacon grease in bear country.
Bears will travel dozens of miles to find an easy meal. I’ve spent many years hiking the Adirondacks and Catskills.
In the Adirondack High Peaks there are bears around every lean-to. Hikers are required to carry bear canisters with them if they are going to spend the night.
We used to hang our food in trees, but they learned that the rope hanging up the food meant an easy meal.
A hiker arrived at the lean-to one day and laid his pack against the log structure. As he was talking to other hikers, a bear came out of the woods, grabbed his pack and headed into the forest. They have learned that hikers can be a source of an easy meal. They are as bad as the panhandling bears in Yellowstone.
We had a bear cross our meadow last summer. A farmer shot a bear in his corn field a couple of years ago in West Laurens. More bears were harvested last year in the Catskills than the Adirondacks.
They are here. If you leave food, bird feeders, a dirty gas grill or even garbage around, sooner or later that cunning black creature will pay you a visit.
So don’t attract them. Trust me: that bear in West Davenport will be back most every night. If you hibernated all winter, you would eat anything possible to be ready for the next year.
Bears in your backyard are usually your own fault.
