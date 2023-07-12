The Oneonta Green Wave cruised to a 13-0 victory over Endicott in an American Legion baseball game at Oneonta High School Wednesday, bouncing back from a loss to Endicott on the road Tuesday.
Oneonta was able to pull away with good pitching, a clean defensive game and several crooked numbers at the plate, scoring early and often.
Aidan Gelbsman got the offense started with a two-RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring before Jameson Brown made it a 4-0 Green Wave lead in the third inning with a two-run single of his own.
The Green Wave would go on to score four runs in the third and seven in the fourth inning and never looked back.
Asa Dugan led the way, earning the win by going five shutout innings while striking out one and allowing just four hits.
Dugan added a double and a single at the plate and scored three runs to help himself out while Cam Sitts tallied two hits including a double in the win.
Owen Burnsworth tallied two hits and two RBI and Maddox Imperato drove in three for Oneonta.
The Green Wave will be back in action Friday when they visit Windsor-571.
Oneonta 13, Endicott 0
End … 000 00X X — — 0 4 0
One: 204 7XX X — — 13 11 0
End: Cal Machalek (L), Gavin Bowman 4, Colin Ferrel 4, and Jake Bender
One: Asa Dugan (W), and Jameson Brown
2B: Cam Sitts (ONE), Asa Dugan (ONE)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.