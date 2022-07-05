On the Fourth of July we were invited to a barbeque on Goodyear Lake with some friends. They have a boat on the lake and the weather was perfect: blue skies, warm temperatures and a gentle breeze.
We spent several hours cruising up and down the lake. Other folks were on jet skis and pontoon boats while some towed their kids on tubes across the water.
Usually when we get together we do a little water skiing, but the water was a little rough and there were too many other boats on the lake. It was a holiday after all.
As we left the main body of the lake and headed up the river, we saw an eagle in the top of a large white pine off to our left. Behind this immature bird was the oversized nest in a large old tree.
This wasn't the only eagle we saw that day. We saw two other adult birds with their telltale white head and tail. They were flying high overhead looking for food or maybe just having fun soaring on the thermals.
The eagles have made an amazing comeback since the outlawing of the pesticide DDT. In fact, our raptors have steadily increased in numbers over the past few decades.
According to the DEC there are 78 known bald eagle nests in the nine counties of Region 4 which includes Otsego and Delaware. There are more than 400 active nests in the entire state. It’s been an amazing comeback.
I used to watch young eagles being reared in a nest along the West Branch of the Delaware River just upstream of Delancey. Over the years the eagles built this nest bigger and bigger until it finally collapsed a few years ago, but I’m sure a new one was established somewhere along the river.
Bald eagles are primarily fish-eaters. That’s why we see them along our lakes and streams. In Alaska they hang out on the docks just like seagulls waiting for the fishing boats to come in so they can panhandle for an easy meal. The locals around the docks consider them a nuisance.
A friend of mine and I were trolling for walleyes on Goodyear Lake one late afternoon. As we started up the river an eagle splashed down in the water not 20 feet from the boat, but it missed the fish it was after. It flew on down the river out of sight.
About 15 minutes later that same eagle flew back upstream with a pretty good-sized fish in its talons heading for its nest. It’s interesting to see how they carry their catch. The fish is held parallel with its body and carried head first for the least resistance.
I came off my hill one day just in time to watch an eagle swoop down and snatch a large bass right out of my pond. It flew up into the hedge row and ate its catch. We see that same bird quite often as he flies over, checking out his feeding areas.
Bald eagles are easy to identify as they get older. They don’t get their white head and tail feathers until they're about four years old. They feed on fish, but also small rodents, other birds and even carrion.
I've seen them many times in the winter feeding on road kill and dead animals. One winter on Cannonsville Reservoir I saw four eagles feeding on a dead deer out on the ice.
I know you’ve seen small birds harassing crows, trying to drive them away from their nests. Well, crows do the same with hawks and owls.
On Goodyear Lake the ospreys drive the eagles away from their nests as well. After all, when the adult ospreys are out catching fish, the babies are very vulnerable in the wide open nests on top of the electric poles.
Like all predators, they are creatures of opportunity and sure are fun to watch.
