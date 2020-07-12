Floyd Eighmey held off a late charge from Justin Harris to claim his first Delaware County Amateur Championship on Sunday, July 12, at The College Course at Delhi.
It was a win more than a quarter of a century in the making as Eighmey started playing the event in the 1990s, with a handful of close calls along the way, including a second-place finish in 2019.
"Twenty-five years later, I won the championship. It's overdue," Eighmey said. "I'll be back next year, but if I don't win next year, I'll retire. I'm done."
Eighmey entered the final day of the event's 55th iteration with a two-shot lead after shooting 75 on Friday and 70 on Saturday. Harris had carded the lowest round Friday, totaling a 72, with a 75 on Saturday putting him two back. Todd Carrington came into the day three back after going 78-70 over the first two days.
Heading into the final nine holes, Eighmey and Harris had further separated themselves from the pack, with Eighmey going ahead by four with a front-nine 37 to Harris' 39. But Harris cut the lead back to two before Eighmey opened the door with a double bogey on 13.
"I hit a bad drive on 13 and hit in the woods and made double, so we were tied at that point," Eighmey said. "But on 14 I hit a really good shot in there and he (Harris) three-putted to put me up by one. The rest, I was just trying to make pars."
"He made his one mistake which is when I got back into it, and I had a couple opportunities but I just couldn't get the puts to fall," Harris said. "I had a few five- or six-footers on 14, 15, and it could have been a different story. But I didn't make them and he did."
The gap remained one until the 17th hole, where the long-hitting Harris had an errant tee shot get lost in the trees left of the fairway. His second tee shot would see Harris get down in four strokes, but the penalty made Eighmey's lead three with just the 18th left to play.
"I don't know what happened on that one. I just yanked it, a big pull, and I had to hit a provisional (tee shot)," Harris said. "Without that, it would have been a nice par. It happens. He (Eighmey) definitely earned it."
Eighmey, for his part, later said he did not realize that Harris had taken six on the 17th, and made an aggressive play with a fairway wood for his second shot on 18. He finished with a par, and Harris' birdie could only cut the final gap to two.
"I was just focused, trying to keep it going," Eighmey said. "I didn't watch his provisional ball so I didn't know. I was just trying to be focused."
Eighmey finished with a six-over 222 (75-70-77), while Harris finished at +8 (72-75-77-224). Joe Siclare (76-79-73) and Jared Yando (76-79-73) carded the day's lowest rounds, finishing in a tie for third at six back, while Carrington (78-70-81) finished at +13 to round out the top five.
For Harris, a Unadilla resident who qualifies for the event because he is a member at Ouleout Creek Golf Course in Franklin, a second-place finish in his second appearance at the event gave him plenty of reason to return for a third try next year. He took third at his first appearance in 2019.
Eighmey noted his long relationship with golf in the area, and recounted riding down the hill from his nearby childhood home to play at Delhi during his youth. He remains a Delhi resident, and as a well-known player at the event, he had plenty of thanks to pass out after finishing.
His long-awaited win comes a year after another longtime competitor, Neil Krick, earned his first county championship in more than two decades of trying. This year, Krick was tied for 12th place (78-80-85).
"One of the neat things is, it's our county championship, it's 55 years strong and it's really, I think, the gold standard for county championships," said Dave Arehart, the course's head professional and general manager. "It has a tremendous field size, and people enjoy playing in it. Floyd is a huge advocate for the tournament, he's deserving and he's put the effort in to win it and that's probably why it means so much to him."
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled most sporting events across the country during recent months, the there were changes made to the tournament in the interest of public health. Signage reminded players to retain their physical distance, flagsticks remained in the holes and foam rings in the cups allowed players to more easily retrieve their ball without having to remove the flag or handle common surfaces.
Arehart said the schedule was changed to allow half of the players to play during mornings and half to play in afternoons to avoid crowding. He also said this forced some changes to how groups were put together.
One instance of Mother Nature having her way came Saturday, when a fallen tree knocked out the power at the course for about 10 hours. In an attempt to avoid crowding around scoreboards, scoring originally was being handled through a smartphone app that allowed scores to be displayed on various monitors at the club house, but the power failure again made a physical scoreboard necessary.
Still, the event went about as smoothly as could be expected considering questionable forecasts and public health risks. Arehart described the turnout as "really good," and said that golf's place as a sport that can be safely played has caused a surge in interest.
"Obviously, we were a little concerned to make sure we were able to do everything the way we needed to do it to have the event," Arehart said. "I really think everybody did a terrific job with it. Very respectful of the situation we're in and just glad to be out here."
"Pretty much everybody playing, we were just happy that things have subsided enough that we can play," Harris said. "There were a lot of us that over the winter didn't think we would have a golf season, period. The fact that we are out here at all, we couldn't be happier."
Six other players earned honors on the day as flight champions. Mike Batey, who took eighth in the championship flight, took top senior honors (75-77-81-233).
Eric Whipple led after all three days to capture the title in Flight A with a score of 232 (75-77-80), four strokes ahead of Arthur Warren in second.
In Flight B, Frank Fiumera (80-81-79-240) edged Dave Hull by three strokes and Gary Borden by four.
Flight C saw Doug Simonds (80-85-80-245) win by two strokes over Dick Pearson in second, with Kevin Green taking third at three back.
In Flight D, Trent Faulkner-Squires (76-85-76-237) took first place by 26 strokes.
John Lanner (89-90-84-263) won Flight E by five strokes over Lucas Hathaway and Alex Triebe.
