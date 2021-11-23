Encounters with ferocious fishers

Opening day of deer season was rather uneventful.
I sat in a tree stand on our back hill long before the sun came up. An hour had passed before three does came wandering by. The first two crossed the log road behind me totally unconcerned, but the last one in line stopped suddenly as she hit my tracks.
The larger doe wanted to go back in the direction she came, but her two youngsters had already moved on. I chuckled to myself as she took a high leap and crossed my footprints, figuring she was safe. She was; I didn’t want a doe on opening day.
Nearly an hour passed when I heard something approaching from behind me. I slowly turned from fifteen feet above, expecting to see a deer, but below me ran a dark, almost black fisher.
I watched it coming closer to the bottom of my tree, bounding along totally intent on hunting. Suddenly the fisher cat stopped. It heard something in the leaves ahead. I watched its tail twitch. In front of my ladder stand, a red squirrel scampered along the top of an old rotting log, attempting an escape.
The chase was on instantly. The fisher took three bounds and nearly had the squirrel in its powerful jaws, but the little red rascal dove off the log and in under a brushy pile of branches.
There was a flash of dark fur as the fisher chased after the squirrel. Moments later the squirrel was heading up the old tree in front of me with the fisher just a step or two behind.
The fisher was far bigger than the squirrel and tore after its prey with a flash of amazing speed. It remind me of something my old friend John Vodron told me in the Adirondacks many years ago: “A squirrel will run across the tree tops, trying to outrun a pine martin, but the fisher will run up and catch the squirrel.”
If it wasn’t for the hole in that old rotting tree, the fisher would have won the race. It spent several minutes going around from branch to branch in search of its prey. Finally, the fisher headed down the tree and bounded through the woods towards the creek.
That was not my first encounter with a fisher. When I guided in the Adirondacks, I saw several of those vicious predators.
One day I was still hunting in a swamp on Long Level on International Paper Company land. The snow was several inches deep and the wind was perfect. There was a mound in the snow a few yards in front of me. As I got closer, a fisher came up out of the snow and bounded off. That mound of snow was actually a dead deer, and the fisher had been inside the carcass eating it.
Another time we were hunting deer in an area called Bear Swamp. I had sent two of my friends to the north end of the swamp and I was going to try to push some deer towards them.
On an old logging road there was a new growth of overly-thick balsam fir trees. To get through I had to get down on my hands and knees and work through the branches next to an old log. As I pulled some lower branches out of my way to move ahead, I came face to face with a fisher. We were just inches apart, staring at each other nearly nose to nose. He hissed, and we both jumped back. My heart was in my throat while he was quickly off to another part of the forest.
Over the past few years many people in the area have reported sightings of fishers. With the loss of habitat because of the old growth forests in the Adirondacks, I’ve heard that the DEC relocated several pairs to this region and in the Catskills.
They are a beautiful animal and as savage as they come. I’ve known of several hen houses in the area where every chicken was killed in a single night. The fisher only fed on one of them and killed all the rest. Why not? They are little more than overgrown weasels or underdeveloped wolverines.
They’re natural-born killers.
