Many, many sportspeople look forward to the first of May. After all, it’s the first day of turkey season as well as fishing for walleyes, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskies.
Turkey season actually started last weekend with the Youth Turkey Hunt where I know several younger hunters in the area had successful hunts. Seasoned adults took them out and called in strutting toms, and the rest was history: new turkey hunters were born.
Many times I’ve leaned back against a tree and yelped on a cedar box call. In the distance a long bearded tom gobbled to the hen call and worked its way in, ready to mate with the seductive hen.
There’s an excitement that rages within the hunter. Closer and closer the old tom comes. He’s all fanned out hissing, putting and strutting his stuff. The heart of the hunter pounds in our chests, and the adrenaline surges through our veins.
Often the gobbler will hang up, which refers to him stopping just out of shotgun range, and pace back and forth. Maybe he had been shot at before or something just didn’t look quite right. Turkeys have phenomenal eyesight. It’s like a hunter with ten power binoculars.
One fall I sat up in a tree stand waiting for a buck to come by. I was dressed in full camo with only a small oval hole in my face mask so I could see. I heard the turkey putting along heading in my direction.
Being that turkey and deer season overlapped, I decided to take the bird with my bow if possible. The old tom moved ever closer, but at about 50 yards, he stopped and looked directly at me. I hadn’t moved or made a sound, yet he knew something wasn’t right.
Then we made direct eye contact. With a vocal sound of alarm he turned and walked away. It was strange how that happened. I’ve had birds come right in and stop just a few feet away, but not that day.
There seems to be a lot of birds out there this year. Remember, you can only hunt toms in the spring, and the season closes at noon each day. So in the afternoon you can go walleye fishing. Why waste a perfectly good day?
I remember the first walleye I ever caught. I was fishing on the Butternut Creek about a mile or so downstream from the little village of Morris. Using a Rapala minnow, I would cast into the pools and along the undercut banks, hoping to get a nice trout.
After moving down to the next pool, I cast towards the opposite shore. As the silver balsa wood lure hit the water, a fish came up and slammed it with a vengeance. I reeled in a 15 or 16-inch fish with big eyes. I was only about 16 and had no idea what I had caught. It turned out to be a walleye.
Over the years I’ve caught a lot of walleyed pike in the Susquehanna River. There are some nice ones lurking in those deeper pools. We’ve caught them in Canadarago Lake and one while trolling deep for lake trout in Otsego Lake. The season wasn’t open for pike at that time, so we had to turn it back.
But my favorite place for walleyes is Goodyear Lake. Trolling slow with a small spoon and a trailing nightcrawler, I’ve caught my limit many times over the years.
And then there’s pickerel. The state reclaimed a dammed up flow on the Kunjamunk River in the Adirondacks and stocked it with brook trout. The natives got greedy and fished it out, and the pickerel came back with a vengeance.
We’d take a canoe and work our way around the pond. With every cast we would hook a pickerel. There was an old couple in town that wanted them. The bigger ones they ate and the rest were buried in their garden for fertilizer.
It was nothing to fill an entire ice chest with those overly boney cannibals. The meat is really good, except it’s nearly impossible to get around the bones.
Well, I gotta go. I just heard a gobble up on the hill. Good luck next week and be careful.
