Exploring the area's winter hiking trails

Last week my wife Pat and I went on a hike.
The snow had settled and with the warm sun, it was a perfect day. We decided to go to Glimmerglass State Park and do our second hike of the Otsego Octet.
The day after New Year’s we hiked around Gilbert Lake. That too was a nice hike. We'd done it many times in the past, but it was a great start to the winter challenge.
We arrived at the north end of Otsego Lake and easily found the parking area. There wasn’t enough snow to use our snowshoes and there had been a lot of people using the trail so it was well-packed. We did use our Micro Spikes just in case we hit some slippery spots.
We left the parking lot and started along the Beaver Pond trail. In the distance we could hear voices. There was a school bus in the parking lot near the beach, so we knew there were kids on the trail. Sure, they were yelling and talking, but they were kids out having fun.
We continued around the pond and turned to the right to check out the old covered bridge that was built more than a hundred years ago to access Hyde Hall. Then it was back towards Mount Wellington.
Along the trail around the pond were unique little educational stations. You pushed a button and turned a crank and a voice gave an explanation of the animals and the environment around the pond, from beavers to foxes and deer. There were also stands with animal tracks for the hikers to identify. We finished the two-mile hike and moved on.
We left the state park and made a stop in Cooperstown. I just can’t resist the old-fashioned doughnuts at Snyder’s bakery.
We then made our way down Route 28 until we got to I-88. There we parked at Robert V. Ryder State Park for our second hike of the day. Both of these hikes were very easy and mostly on the level. The trail goes along an old rail bed, along the Schenevus Creek, and by farm fields. We saw a bald eagle near the creek and a couple of rabbits. The 1.4-mile hike was rather pleasant.
On Saturday, we headed to the Texas Schoolhouse State Forest on Jones Road in New Lisbon for our fourth hike.
I knew approximately where it was, but had to detour because the Lena Road was closed for the winter. Now that area is in another world. The snowbanks were high and the snow was deep. Luckily we had our snowshoes in the car, because I sunk six inches in on the first few steps. We were actually quite pleased since we hadn’t used our Vermont Tubbs snowshoes for several years.
The weather was perfect once again and the trail was in good shape. As we headed along the trial, we noticed the signs explaining the various plants and animals that we might see along the way.
But in winter, not many plants were pushing through the snow and animals were just as scarce. We did see a variety of animal tracks including deer and coyotes. It made no difference; we see plenty of wildlife at home.
So now we are halfway through the winter hikes. Without deciding to do the challenge, we might not have ever been to the Texas Schoolhouse Forest. In fact there are several more places on the list that I would have never seen.
The whole idea of these hikes and challenges are designed to get people out of the house, into the great outdoors, and explore the beauty of Otsego County. We are so fortunate to live in such a beautiful part of the state and have all these parks and trails to enjoy.
Do yourself a favor and check these places out. They are easy hikes that everyone will appreciate.
