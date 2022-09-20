Tomorrow is the first day of fall. I sat here this morning and wondered where summer had gone. As we look at the hillsides, we see the leaves on a few trees starting to change. The days are shorter, and mornings are colder when we awake.
In fact, this was actually the shortest summer on record. How is that you might ask? Doesn’t summer always begin about June 21st and last until sometime around September 22nd?
Yes, that’s according to the calendar. Last week at the weather station on Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks temperatures dipped below freezing. From the last day with a freezing temperature in the spring until last week — a mere 88 days — it was the shortest summer ever recorded.
Fall is a time of fun and memories. We had a late frost and picking apples on the trees is going to be slim in my yard. I don’t ever remember having so few apples. I guess the lack of rain didn’t help either.
But apples reminds me of cider. When I was young, we would take the old farm truck and drive the countryside gathering a truck box full of apples.
One of our friends had an old cider press. Boy, did we make a lot of cider. We filled several 10-gallon milk cans. We provided freshly-squeezed apple juice and sometimes some it started to work its way to school dances and other occasions.
There’s a problem with freshly-pressed cider: it tastes so good and you drink too much when you make it. A while later your body reacts, and the result is a rather quick trip to the bathroom.
One fall day all of our friends rode our bikes to West Laurens for a friendly football game. It was hot, and we all worked up quite a sweat.
My uncle, who was in his 80’s, lived across the road from the field. He decided that we all looked hot and tired, so he went down into his cellar and drew off a large pitcher of cider from an old wooden barrel and carried it to the field with a big smile on his face.
Well, you know where this is going. After drinking a glass or two of his year-old home brew, the football game became far more interesting. My aunt finally called all of our parents to come and get the players. Of course, things were different back then, and Uncle Truman passed away at least 60 years ago.
So enough with the cider tales. Today, there are other things to do.
If you haven’t done a corn maze with your kids, you're missing out on a lot of fun. We went to one last year and had a ball. The trouble is all corn stalks look the same. We laughed for nearly an hour as we went back and forth on trails in nine-foot-high corn. There was no way we were going to get lost. Heck, the farmer would have found us when he cut his corn.
The thing is, you think you’re going the right way, but after a half dozen turns you find you’ve already been down that path. I understand the Fly Creek Cider Mill has a great maze, but I’m sure there are others around.
The other thing that's popular this time of year is pumpkins. One year I plowed up a half-acre of ground and planted pumpkins and Hubbard squash.
Can anyone tell me why deer will go down a row of pumpkins and take just one bite out of every one of the orange globes? You know, it’s hard to sell a pumpkin with a good-sized bite out of the top or side. As for the Hubbard squash, the deer ate every one. It was a losing proposition.
Fall is a wonderful time of the year, so get out of your easy chair and enjoy it.
