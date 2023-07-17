After more than ten years of planning, Steve Robertson and two of his sons, Jake, 20, and Camden, 16, are taking the family trip of a lifetime.
The Robertsons, who hail from Southern California but are currently living in Mapleton, Utah, are in the middle of an 18-game cross-country MLB road trip with numerous stops along the way, including historic baseball sites such as the National Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and the Field of Dreams in Iowa.
“I think it’s awesome to be here,” Jake said of the trip. “I’ve loved baseball all my life. My dad started teaching me baseball when I was super young. The dream of being in all 30 stadiums was kind of unreachable for me, but now that we’re here, it’s really cool to see the different cultures the fans have, the teams and cities. It’s really cool.”
“It’s pretty cool,” Camden added. “I’ve been thinking about this trip a lot and it seemed like it would never happen. It kind of hit me when we got to our first hotel.”
The trip started June 23 in Miami and will conclude on July 21 in Iowa. In between, the trio will see games in Tampa, Atlanta, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York (both Yankees and Mets), Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Chicago (Cubs), St. Louis and Kansas City.
The Robertsons can’t get enough baseball and the chance to make such a trip with each other is a special opportunity.
“On my license plate it spells out GDFAMBB: God, family and baseball,” Steve said. “On this trip we’ve experienced all three. God in our church’s historical sites, family, my wife and the other two kids flew in for just a few days to go to Niagara and some church sites with us and obviously a ton of baseball.”
Steve has been on a similar trip where he saw all 30 stadiums with his buddies, but he was able to see the new Atlanta ballpark this time around. Much of this trip has been a new and exciting experience for his kids.
“I thought the last time I did a stadium tour was amazing but there’s nothing that can top this,” Steve said. “To be with two boys who feel the love that I feel of baseball and enjoy it. We make up a good balance of love of baseball, love of time with family and just goofing off.”
In the middle of this trip was a stop in Cooperstown on Wednesday, July 12. This was the first visit for Jake and Camden and they enjoyed the experience in such a unique town.
“This town is amazing,” Jake said. “It’s really cool how everything is centered around baseball, the shops are named after baseball things and they all have baseball memorabilia. I love it because I’m obsessed with baseball. It’s really cool to see a lot of people that share that same love that I have.”
“I also like the baseball feeling,” Camden added. “I like that it can get super crowded here because of the baseball but it still feels like a small little town. I think that’s really cool.”
Steve said that this was his third visit to Cooperstown. He remembers playing a couple games at Doubleday Field and noted that it’s a town that never gets old to him.
Steve also mentioned a line he heard from Jake as he was walking around upon arrival.
“Wow!” he said. “Everything is baseball here. This is amazing.” It’s a quote that many baseball fans can relate to during their first visit.
Jake enjoyed some of the things they were able to do in between some of their stadium destinations.
“I liked that we were able to go sightseeing,” he said. “We took a tour in Philadelphia before the Phillies game. We went around New York City before a Yankees game. We’ve seen a lot of beautiful scenery that we wouldn’t be able to see because we’re from the West Coast.”
Steve added that they were able to see the Coca-Cola Factory in Atlanta and the Arch in St. Louis among other attractions.
Both Steve and Camden agreed that Truist Park in Atlanta has been at the top of their list from the stadiums they have been to on this trip. They both liked how beautiful and modern it was having just opened in 2017 and Steve also noted the atmosphere of the stadium.
Steve chose a local venue as another one of his favorites to visit.
“I think one of my favorite features other than the brick wall at Camden Yards is the Jackie Robinson Rotunda at Citi Field,” he said. “Just a beautiful feeling about that park. That’s the one park where it felt historical, obviously you’d get that at Fenway, but this is Citi Field, a newer field but you still felt that history because the entire Rotunda designed after Ebbets field is dedicated to Jackie Robinson. I thought was pretty special.”
Camden was a fan of another East Coast stadium for a few different reasons.
“I really like Camden Yards because I’m named after it,” he said. “The old warehouse building is pretty cool and I just like the whole design and aesthetic of it.”
Aside from collecting pictures and memories along the way, the Robertsons made sure they would have things to look back on when reflecting this once-in-a-lifetime trip.
They kept score of every game they attended and jotted down notes about the atmosphere, the appearance and whatever other thoughts they had about each stadium.
“I feel like that is going to be a good memory looking back,” Jake said. “The scorebook will help us remember that.”
They are also collecting lapel pins at each stop.
One of the things Camden will remember is the people they met in each city.
“We’ve talked to a bunch of Uber drivers, people we sat next to, people that work at shops, we just have tons of conversations and tell them about our journey,” he said. “I like to say we met a friend at every single stadium.”
Steve said the biggest takeaway of the trip will be the fond memories of the time he’s spent with his sons.
“I don’t think there is any greater joy as a parent than to be able to do something that you love with kids who love it as well,” he said.
