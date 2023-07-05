The Oneonta Outlaws defeated the Boonville Lumberjacks 9-5 Wednesday at Damaschke Field.
The Outlaws posted a pair of crooked numbers with five runs in the first inning and three in the fourth to open up an 8-1 lead.
Boonville responded with a pair of runs in both the seventh and eighth innings, but Oneonta was able to hold on.
Caden Marsters went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI while Ethan Duda went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in the first and a walk in the win. Christopher Baillargeon and Brody Raleigh each tallied two hits for the Outlaws.
Justin Decastro was the winning pitcher, striking out three over five innings while Martin Thorsland, RJ Latkowski and Joel Hayner combined to strike out five over four innings.
Oneonta will visit the Saugerties Stallions Friday.
Green Wave, Retrievers fall in Legion action
The Oneonta Green Wave fell behind early in Wednesday’s American Legion baseball game against Windsor and were never able to recover, falling 8-2 at Oneonta High School.
Windsor plated four runs in the first inning and another in the second to establish an early advantage it wouldn’t relinquish.
Brady Carr and Maddox Imperato each recorded two hits for the Green Wave in the loss.
Aidan Gelbsman, Grayson Brockington, Britten Zeh, Adam Champlin and Owen Burnsworth all saw action on the mound for Oneonta.
Oneonta will host Hillcrest Thursday.
Endicott 9, Otego 6
The Otego Retrievers fell to Endicott 9-6 on the road Wednesday.
Otego scored three in the first inning and three in the fourth, taking a 6-5 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but Endicott scored four runs to take a three-run lead before closing the game out.
Garrett Backus went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while JJ Benjamin and Brayden Nichols each tallied two hits in the loss.
Braeden Johnson struck out seven over five innings while Backus struck out one in the sixth inning.
Windsor 8, Oneonta 2
W … 410 110 1 — 8 8 3
O … 002 000 0 — 2 4 2
W: Chris Gross, Shane Gorton (3, W), Trent Rapp (7) and Dylan Decker
O: Aidan Gelbsman (L), Grayson Brockington (1), Britten Zeh (4), Adam Champlin (6), Owen Burnsworth (7) and Jameson Brown, Marshall Mahar (1)
Endicott 9, Otego 6
O … 300 300 0 — 6 11 2
E … 210 204 X — 9 17 2
O: Braeden Johnson, Garrett Backus (6, L), and Xander Johnson
E: J. Mctigue (W), and D. Kelly, T. LaBarge
2B: G. Backus (O)
