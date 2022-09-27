A word of warning: this article is rather graphic, dealing with a possible bear attack. I hope this will not offend you, but it actually happened recently.
On September 13th on a hilltop between Walton and Deposit, a friend’s horse turned up missing. Now, this wasn’t a miniature horse; it weighed around 800 pounds. It’s mate, a slightly larger paint horse, was still in the pasture when its owner went out to feed them.
Ted wandered around the pasture, but the horse was nowhere to be found. The two horses are wintered down the road at a friend’s house, so Ted called his buddy, figuring the horse may have gotten out and headed to Ed’s barn. He wasn’t there either, so the search was on.
They drove the roads and found nothing. They decided that they would wait and see if the horse came home or ended up at the other barn later in the day.
The following morning, Ed got a call. Ted had found his horse.
According to all the signs and markings on the ground, a large animal had killed the horse in the pasture and dragged it under the fence and into the brush to eat it. One leg was torn off and large sections of the animal were already consumed.
What animal would have done that? There were large tracks in the mud. Their first thought was a mountain lion. Since Ted’s grandchildren were scheduled to arrive that day, they got a backhoe and buried the horse instead of calling the DEC.
I got some of the pictures that were taken and sent them to the biologist in the Stamford DEC office. The tracks were confirmed to be a coyote, but no coyote or pack of coyotes could drag a horse that big under the pasture fence and into the brush. Besides, there are no mountain lions in New York State, and even a large cat couldn’t drag a horse. The biologist concluded that the predator was a bear.
We know that there are some large black bears in the Catskills. They would be the only animal large enough to have taken down the horse and drag it several yards away into the woods. By the time it was found, many other animals had fed on the carcass. Coyotes and even crows and ravens fed on the dead animal.
Should we be concerned? Of course, but I think this was an isolated incident. We’ll never know, but the horse could have died before the bear ever found it. The horse was old, and may have died of colic or some other natural cause.
There wasn’t any evidence of a struggle, so the bear may not have killed the horse, but being a creature of opportunity, instead found it already deceased in the pasture and took advantage of the situation. That’s why the coyotes were there as well.
What should you do if this happens in your backyard? Call the DEC immediately. If you take pictures of the tracks, put something on the ground next to them to verify the size. And most importantly, do not bury the animal before it is examined.
