Fire towers and fine memories

I was thinking back many years to my first fire tower and all those that possibly lie ahead. Back in 1969 I moved to the Adirondacks to teach. Shortly after my arrival I was asked to lead the Boy Scout troop in town. The previous leader was too old to take the boys on hikes and camp-outs, but he was able to help with the planning.
As spring arrived and the snow disappeared, he arranged a weekend outing for the boys at a private lodge in the mountains near Lake Pleasant. There were numerous hiking trails and access to the now-removed fire tower on Hamilton Mountain.
After breakfast on Saturday Mountain, eight boys and I started our ascent. It was a relatively easy climb. After all, Hamilton Mountain is a long way from the High Peaks, being located in the southern Adirondacks. Everyone was in good spirits as we made our way up the 3,215-foot peak. As we neared the top of the mountain we were confronted with snow. That wasn’t going to dampen our spirits, and we trekked on. Our climb continued higher and the remnants of winter got deeper. Finally the tower was in sight, but we were post-holing through knee-deep snow. Some snowballs flew, but we reached our goal.
Truthfully I don’t remember the view. We all climbed up the steep steps and got back to the lodge by the middle of the afternoon. The boys loved the tower.
A couple of years ago I took two young cousins to the Stamford fire tower on Mt. Utsayantha. When we arrived, the fog nearly covered the tower, but we climbed it anyway. About half way up the fog cleared. The girls were amazed that we had climbed right through the fog or cloud. Once in the tower’s cab it looked like a lake below us with a few islands (actually mountain peaks) protruding through.
A dozen or so years ago while hiking on Whiteface Mountain I ran into a family coming up the trail from nearby Wilmington. A little 6- or 7-year-old girl was so excited and told me she had finished climbing all of the Adirondack fire towers the day before.
Now that’s a feat, especially for a youngster that small. I think there are 25 fire towers in the Adirondacks, but there are some others that are being refurbished. For those interested, there’s an Adirondack Fire Tower Challenge sponsored by the Adirondack Mountain Club. To complete the challenge you must climb 23 mountains with fire towers. Eighteen are in the Adirondacks and five in the Catskills.
A couple of years my buddy Rich and I did the Catskill five and received a patch, but I guess I still have 18 to go if I want to complete the Adirondack Challenge.
Maybe I should set an easier goal. Hamilton County has its own challenge and is a heck of a lot easier, with only five towers to climb.
My dad used to say as he got older that the hill behind the house gets steeper every year. I hate to admit it, but he was probably right. It’s best to do the things you want before it’s too late. Enjoy the climb and savor the views.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.