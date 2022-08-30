I climbed my first fire tower about 50 years ago.
I was the Boy Scout leader in Wells for a couple of years when I taught school in the Adirondacks. We organized a spring outing at the base of Hamilton Mountain near Lake Pleasant.
The next day I took the twelve boys and hiked to the top of the mountain to climb the old steel tower. The cab was closed and locked, but we had great views from the last stair landing.
Today the tower is gone. It had outlived its usefulness and was removed in 1977 or 1978.
In 1903 and 1908 the two “great fires” burned nearly a million of acres of forests in the Adirondacks. By the time the fires were discovered it was impossible to stop them.
After those fires, the state built the first fire tower on Mt. Morris in 1909. It was made of logs and manned by an observer on a platform at the top.
Other towers were constructed on Gore, Hamilton, Whiteface, West, and Snowy Mountains the same year. This allowed for earlier detection of forest fires. The first observer’s cabin was built on the Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain tower in 1912 to give the observer some protection from the elements.
In 1916, the state started building towers out of steel. They were taller, usually 40 or 70 feet, and had a circular map with a pointer in the cabin which allowed the ranger to identify the exact location of the smoke and contact the fire departments by telephone. More than 120 towers were constructed across the state with 57 of them in the Adirondacks and Catskills.
But by 1970, they were outdated and obsolete. Airplanes were far more efficient and cheaper for spotting fires. By 1990, none of the Adirondack towers were manned, left as lonely steel skeletons on secluded mountain tops. Their time was over. Many of the towers were removed.
Today, I believe there are 34 of these historic structures still standing. Many have been restored and make great hiking destinations.
In fact, there’s a Fire Tower Challenge both in the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains. Climb 18 of the Adirondack towers or all six of the Catskill towers (there’s a new tower at the Catskill Visitor Center at Mt. Tremper) and get a patch to commemorate your achievement. Check out the Fire Tower Challenge online.
I was hiking the trail on Whiteface Mountain a few years ago and ran into a father and his two daughters. One of the girls was six or seven and the other was nine or so. I said to the younger of the two. “This is quite a hike isn’t it?” She laughed and proudly told me, “When I get to the top, I have hiked to every fire tower in the Adirondacks.” Trust me: that’s far better than I’ve done.
So get out and hike. Download the entry form and after completing the challenge, submit your completed log and include your favorite photo. You’ll get a commemorative patch and will be entered into a drawing for some great outdoor prizes.
What’s happening?
Speaking of Fire Towers: the 9th Annual Lighting of the fire towers will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. All of the Catskill Towers and many of the Adirondack towers will be lit with a bright light for 30 minutes to remind people that the fire towers protected their homes, businesses, communities and surrounding forests from forest fires. It also commemorates the many people who manned these towers. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m.
Find a location where you can see the light shining from the top of the mountains. For more information go to http://nysffla.org/light.html or contact Laurie Rankin, Director of NYS Chapter Forest Fire Lookout Association at laurierankin@gmail.com.
