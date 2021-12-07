Fishing at the end of the year

I’m sure you have all at some point found something hidden in the back of your refrigerator.
My wife decided to clean ours last weekend. Lo and behold, in the back corner on the bottom shelf was a small red container. It was hidden behind some partially-emptied jelly jars or something else long-forgotten.
That plastic container held worms. I had obviously left them there. It was all my fault. My wife was right; I had put them there several months ago.
Pat quickly realized what it was and demanded I get them out of the house immediately. “Don’t open them up in here,” she said. “They’ll stink.”
I went outside and slowly opened the plastic container. To my surprise, they didn’t smell. I moved the dirt around with my finger, and they wiggled around as if they were happy to see me.
We have another refrigerator out in the other building, so I put them in there to use at a later time. That time came on Monday.
With temperatures in the low 50s, I decided to go to a local pond and catch a few blue gills. They figured to be hungry, packing on food before the ice forms.
Using a bobber on my line about four feet from the hook, I cast out in the water.
That worm couldn’t have settled a foot below the surface when I had a hit. I reeled in a nice slab-sized blue gill and put it into a five gallon pail.
Every cast got the same reaction. Those fish hit with a vengeance. In about a half an hour I had enough fish for a nice dinner. After all, there’s nothing better than pan fish fresh from cold water.
As I filleted them, I realized that most of us don’t take advantage of our fantastic fishing opportunities. I understand its deer season. I never would have thought about fishing, but that container of worms triggered something in my brain.
Perch, crappies, and other pan fish can be caught all year long. There is no closed season. We fish for them through the ice, so why not do so in the late fall before the ponds and lakes freeze over?
There are other opportunities for the end of the year. The steelheads are entering the rivers up near Lake Ontario. There’s nothing that will get your heart pounding more than hooking into one of those silver fighters. They tear the line from your reel and put on amazing aerial maneuvers. And when they decide to head back to the safety of the lake, you’d better be ready for a powerful run and a tremendous fight.
But locally there are new opportunities throughout the winter. There are many streams that are offering “catch and release” fishing for trout just like there is for bass. You have to use artificial lures and release the fish unharmed, but if you can stand the cold, it can be a blast on many of the streams and rivers in the state. Just make sure you read the syllabus before heading out. Not all streams are open and only some sections are fishable.
There’s one problem with “catch and release”. One time I was kayaking on the West Canada Creek above Poland. The state had released the breeder trout from one of their hatcheries. Huge fish swam in those waters which were designated as “catch and release” only.
After two attempts at a small drop off in the creek, I lost control of my kayak. It headed downstream in the fast-moving current with me watching it go. I raced down the shore into the no-kill section where several men were fishing.
I got my kayak and headed back up the shore line. But I then noticed three or four very large fish lying in the brush several feet from the water. Those guys were keeping those fish.
It wasn’t long before the En Con officers were solving that problem by writing some tickets.
Most sportsmen wouldn’t have kept those fish. They would have released them so others could have some fun. I caught and released several of them on a flyrod later in the week. I didn’t miss that opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.