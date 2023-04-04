April 1 has traditionally been the opening day of trout season. There’s notably something else related to that day: April Fools Day. Believe me, when I was a lot younger, opening day of fishing season was a foolish time to try to catch a fish.
I was probably 12 or so when my buddy and I decided to hike over Brewster Hill Road and fish the stream on the other side of the hill. The wind was howling and there was still some snow in the meadows.
We were determined, however, and started fishing below the bridge — after breaking the ice to get our lines and worms down into the pool. Within an hour we were done.
Yes, we caught a few small, native brookies, but our fingers were nearly frozen solid by the time we got home. If I had driven over there the other day, someone else would have already been there and caught the few trout that usually inhabit that pool.
Times have surely changed. We used to fish the entire length of the Otego Creek. We could park our cars in Mt. Vision or South Hartwick and catch a few nice fish, but that has changed.
I used to think that the 2006 and 2011 floods had the greatest effect on the stream, but it’s the landowners that make the difference. We’d park a car at South Hartwick and drive the other vehicle up to the Hartwick Fish and Game Club and fish the creek all the way down. You can’t do that anymore. Every tree has a posted sign on it.
The result is that the state doesn’t stock fish there anymore. If there isn’t access for fishermen to go on the property, they do not stock fish. It’s as simple as that.
The DEC is working to get fishing access on many streams in the area, but it takes time. Over the years land ownership has changed. Farms have gone out of business and properties have been sold. People are afraid of lawsuits and just don’t want people wandering on their property. But there are still plenty of places to fish.
This year the state will stock roughly 1,884,700 catchable brook, brown and rainbow trout in ponds and streams across the state. If you want to know where and when these fish have been released, go to dec.ny.gov/outdoor/30465.html on the web where dates and fish numbers are available.
You know, April 1 really isn’t the beginning of trout season. Many of the streams in New York are open for trout fishing the entire year.
I’m not just talking about the Great Lake Tributaries where steelhead run upstream throughout the winter. Many streams are available for catch and release fishing. So if you are so inclined to break the ice out of the guides on your pole, go at it. Just check out the regulations before fishing.
Catch and release is ok if people don’t keep the fish.
I was kayaking on the West Canada Creek a few years back. The state had released a number of large hatchery breeders into the creek below the dam upstream from Poland. I rolled over just before the bridge, and my kayak got away from me. I ran down the side of the creek and caught it a quarter mile downstream.
While carrying it back up to the road, I found several large trout hidden in the woods. So much for catch and release. We called the EnCon Police, but I have no idea if those fish thieves were ever caught.
There are numerous fishing opportunities in all areas of the state and the fishing is great. Just get out and wet a line. You’d be surprised what you might find just below the surface.
