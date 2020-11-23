Former Cooperstown standout Lucy Ford has been added as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and cross country teams at Brandeis University. Ford’s primary responsibility will be coaching Brandeis’ sprinters and jumpers.
Ford said that the more she learned about Brandeis and the track and field coaching staff, the more a position in the program appealed to her. She also cited the location and prestige associated with the college as reasons she applied to the position.
“I think the facilities are awesome. I’m definitely a sucker for an indoor track. I like that that the head coach was a female because there’s not very many female head coaches. It’s kind of ‘the old boys game’ in track and field,” Ford said.
Ford is a 2018 SUNY Oneonta graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communications. During her four-year career with the Red Dragons, she won a 2016 SUNY high jump title and a 2017 SUNYAC heptathlon title.
Ford’s personal bests were 5 feet 6.5 inches in high jump and 4103 points in heptathlon. She still holds the SUNY Oneonta record for outdoor high jump and indoor heptathlon.
Before accepting the job with Brandeis, Ford spent the fall at SUNY Albany as an intern for the track and field program. From 2018 to 2020, Ford was an assistant coach at SUNY Delhi, where she coached sprinters, jumpers and multi-event athletes. During her time at Delhi, Ford coached two school-record holders in long jump and 60-meter high hurdles.
She also coached NCAA Division III Championship qualifiers for high jump, long jump, triple jump, and 12 individual North Atlantic Conference champions and two conference championship relays.
Ford said her passion for coaching goes back to taking a track and field coaching theories class with SUNY Oneonta’s track and field and cross country coach Chris Wilber.
“I just kind of recognized and could find parallels between practices and between the theories that he was teaching and I just really liked it,” Ford said.
Ford also said that she picked Wilber’s brain a lot as to why athletes were doing certain things as part of their training, and looked up to him.
In addition to Wilber, Ford said SUNY Delhi cross country/track and field head coach Robb Munro helped mentor her.
“He’s really been a big support, big person to ask questions to if I had questions, just someone that I could lean on when I needed to,” Ford said.
After graduating from SUNY Oneonta, Ford turned down an advertising job in Syracuse to pursue coaching full-time. She is pursing a master’s degree in sports management at SUNY Cortland. Ford said she hopes to finish her coursework this spring after receiving internship credit for her work at Brandeis.
In her time at Cooperstown Central School District, Ford won a 2013 New York State Division II Championship in high jump with a jump of 5 feet 5 inches. In addition to track and field, Ford also played basketball and swam for the Hawkeyes.
