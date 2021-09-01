The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the Cottage Day Spa Late Summer Shootout at Oneida Lake on Sunday as part of its summer tournament schedule.
The team of Matt and Rich Ford took home the top honors with a five-fish limit, all smallmouths, weighing in at 17.97 pounds.
Coming in second place were Bo and Tom DeMarco with a weight of 17.04 pounds. Third place went to Pat Patterson and Dan Bodwell with a collective catch of 16.53 pounds. Rounding out the top four were Dylon Harter and Jon Herrman with a weight of 14.07 pounds.
Herrman also caught the lunker of the day with his biggest catch measuring 20 inches and weighing 4.32 pounds.
Greg Microni won the smallmouth pool with a 19-incher weighing 4.16 pounds.
The next SBA event will be the In Memory of Justin Robert Hoag event on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Canadarago Lake. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will begin at the Route 28 launch site.
