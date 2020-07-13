Matt Ford and Rich Ford won the Kevin Kurkowski Summer Slam Bass tournament Sunday, July 12 at Saratoga Lake.
The pair totaled a five-fish limit weighing 13.59 pounds in the Susquehanna Bass Association event.
Bill Smith followed up in second place with a solo catch at 12.26 pounds, Sean George and Monte Westcott came in third place with a five-fish limit at 12.11 pounds, while Bruce Hall and Amos Bates finished in fourth place at 12.08 pounds.
Sean George also earned the lunker of the tournament, a 21.5-inch largemouth weighing 4.92 pounds.
Frank Microni snatched the big smallmouth of the day with a 15-incher at 1.70 pounds.
The next SBA event is the McNeil Jewelers Summer “Clash” Sunday, July 26 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oneida Lake.
