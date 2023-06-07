Edward W. Stack, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, died Sunday, June 3 at the age of 88.
Stack served on the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors since 1977 and spent more than 60 years in leadership roles at the Hall of Fame and Museum.
“Ed Stack’s leadership and vision guided the Museum for six decades as the Hall of Fame grew in size and stature,” Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a Wednesday media release. “We were privileged to have him serve this institution and the Village of Cooperstown in so many capacities, and his legacy of dedication, generosity and compassion will remain with us forever.”
A graduate of Pace University, Stack became the Secretary of the Museum in 1961 when founding President Stephen C. Clark passed away. By 1977, Stack became the third president of the institution as well as its Chairman.
During his time as a Hall of Fame official, he oversaw three major expansion or renovation programs of the facility.
For his business and service efforts, Stack was the recipient of Otsego County Chamber’s Citizen of the Year award in 2001, the United States Baseball Federation’s Executive of the Year Award and the Congressional Achievement Award in 1990.
Stack is survived by his wife, Christina, daughters Amy, Kimberly and Suzanne, grandchildren Kara, Lucy and McGill and his sister, Barbara (Richard) and their family.
