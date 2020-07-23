Former OHS baseball star Beang commits to BU

Becoming a Binghamton Bearcat was Tanner Beang’s goal after a successful baseball career at Oneonta High School concluded in 2018.
Two years and two colleges later, Beang can call Binghamton home.
Beang committed to play baseball for the Bearcats earlier this month, marking the latest stop in an ever-changing college career for the former Yellowjacket.
“I knew Binghamton was the place I wanted to be and I made it happen,” Beang said.
Initially recruited by Saint Rose, Beang compiled a 6.32 earned-run-average over 15 and 2/3 innings of work during his freshman season with the Golden Knights in 2019.
Beang then decided Saint Rose wasn’t the right fit and transferred to Herkimer County Community College for the 2020 season.
Unfortunately for the Oneonta native, the COVID-19 pandemic shortened his sophomore season considerably as Beang played just three fall games for the Generals.
It was during this time, however, in which the Bearcats took notice of Beang through video evaluation.
“I posted a (pitching) video two months ago. I posted that video and Binghamton said they were interested,” Beang said. “I knew right away that’s where I wanted to be. Close to home, nice facilities, that’s the school I wanted to go to.”
Because most games were canceled this spring, Beang uploaded videos online to make sure coaches could evaluate his progress amid the shutdown. It just so happened Beang’s dream destination was the school to take notice.
With a roster spot now lined up for next season, Beang is teaming up with former OHS teammate and Wake Forest commit Teddy McGraw to stay in top shape.
“My schedule is basically the same every day, I wake up, go throw, and lift,” Beang said. “I go to Teddy McGraw’s little workout gym and train there (too).”
Beang also mentioned he signed on to play for a summer league team based in the Utica area, with game action starting last weekend.
Now with the uncertainty around his baseball career gone for the time being, Beang hopes playing in Binghamton will eventually lead to bigger and better things.
“What I want is to just be at a place where I can develop,” Beang said. “They gave me every opportunity, I just have to put in the work. The biggest thing for me is developing into a better player and hopefully get drafted.”
