The Staten Island Yankees have ceased operations and now are seeing legal remedy against the New York Yankees.
On Nov. 7, the New York Yankees announced that their State Island minor league affiliate would no longer be part of the Yankees' organization. The Yankees affiliate, which had been in Staten Island since moving from Oneonta after the 1998 season, would move to Hudson Valley, previously a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate. In 1999, after losing the Yankee's affiliation, the Oneonta team became the Oneonta Tigers, a short-season Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, before disbanding in 2009. After losing the New York-Penn League team, collegiate league affiliations were brought to Damaschke Field.
Notable Oneonta Yankees include Don Mattingly, Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada.
The announcement came “even though the Yankees had made repeated assurances we would always be a minor league partner,” the Staten Island Yankees said in a media release.
Staten Island announced it was immediately ceasing all operations and filing a lawsuit against the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. Staten Island's lawsuit has been filed under the pretense of false promises by MLB and the Yankees. Any settlement or jury verdict from the legal action will be distributed to the Staten Island Yankees Foundation and other local charities, such as Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Person Centered Care Services.
The team also reported any outstanding ticket purchases will be refunded in full upon request.
Per the Yankees' Nov. 7 announcement, the team's Double-A affiliate will move to Somerset County, New Jersey, and their Tampa high single-A Florida State League team will now be low single-A. The Yankees triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Tampa Gulf Coast League and Dominican Summer League affiliates will remain the same.
The Yankees' moves came as part of the reorganization of teams announced by Major League Baseball earlier this year.
According to the Staten Island media release, the club has still not been notified by the Yankees organization directly, but is acting based off of its interpretation of the Yankees restructuring announcement. The new relationships between the teams is believed to be a transition away from an affiliated minor league team of the New York Yankees, to an unaffiliated baseball team with no relationship to the Yankees.
“The would force Staten Island to field a subpar team with players that have no connection to the Yankees farm system. Additionally, this would require additional expenses including payroll for players, coaches and staff. Unfortunately, that additional expense and the loss of the connection to the Yankees in our shared city makes it impossible for the Staten Island Yankees to pursue this business model,” Staten Island said in a media release.
The team plans to step aside and let the community try to save baseball in Staten Island. The Staten Island Yankees previously invested in the development of the North Shore, in the hope of remaining a piece of the shore's renewal.
