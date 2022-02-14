Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to take advantage of the State’s first Free Fishing Weekend of 2022, on Feb. 19 and 20, when freshwater anglers are permitted to fish for free without a license.
“New York State is home to many great fishing spots, and I encourage both new and experienced anglers alike to take advantage of the annual February Free Fishing Day, which gives everyone the chance to appreciate the great outdoors at no cost and introduce family and friends to a new hobby,” Governor Hochul said in a Monday media release. “Getting outside to experience New York’s natural beauty is a perfect way to have fun and recharge at one of New York’s many world-class fishing destinations. Visiting your local fisheries provides both recreational enjoyment and serves as a vital economic generator, supporting local economies statewide.”
Those new to ice fishing are encouraged to download the Ice Fishing Chapter of DEC’s I FISH NY Beginners’ Guide to Freshwater Fishing for information on how to get started. A series of “how to” videos geared toward beginning ice anglers are available on the DEC YouTube channel. Additional information, including a list of waters where ice fishing is permitted, can found on the DEC ice fishing webpage.
Recent cold weather has improved ice conditions across the state. The DEC reminds those venturing onto the ice that four inches or more of solid ice is considered safe for accessing bodies of water on foot.
Ice anglers should note that ice thickness can vary on different bodies of water and even on the same body of water. Anglers should be particularly wary of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice buildup. The presence of snowmobile tracks or footprints on the ice should not be considered evidence of safe ice conditions.
Individuals are strongly encouraged to check ice conditions and avoid situations that appear to present even a remote risk. Before testing ice thickness with an auger or spud, visit DEC’s website to learn more at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/119684.html.
