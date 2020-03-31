Friends mourn loss of angling legend as season opens

When New York anglers take to the waterways Wednesday, April 1, for the beginning of trout season, one of the community's leading members will be absent.
Renowned casting and tying instructor Dave Brandt, of Oneonta, died Thursday, March 26.
"He was a heck of an instructor. He had a very distinctive voice, and when he gives an instruction, he gives it everything. He was really easy to follow, he did it for years," longtime friend and fellow tyer Bob Mead said. "If there was something to know about fly tying or fly casting, he knew it."
Brandt, a native of Oneonta, began his love affair with fly fishing in his youth. He spent time with Harry Darbee and Elsie Darbee, legendary fly tyers of Livingston Manor, and adopted their traditional Catskill style of dry flies.
An engineer by trade, Brandt brought precision and technical know-how to his tying, and would eventually come to carry the tradition of Catskill style, as once done by the Darbees. He remained active in the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum, birthed from the legacy of the Darbee family, and from 1987 instructed at the Wulff School of Fly Fishing in Livingston Manor, started by legendary anglers Joan Wulff and Lee Wulff.
While his skill as a casting and tying instructor gained him a national reputation among anglers, by all accounts it was Brandt's ability and willingness as an instructor that continued to set him apart.
"His whole life was tied right up in trout fly fishing. He was not a fly-fishing snob, he was respectful to every fisherman - spin fishermen, casters, he was a friend of all fishermen," longtime friend Dave Plummer, who met Brandt when they both worked for Amphenol in the 1980s, said. "He was an artist. He was an artistic fly tyer, an artistic caster and a teacher, a very good teacher."
Mead explained that often at fly-fishing shows, Brandt would pass up opportunities for a larger audience to interact with visitors to his table at the show.
"Some of these guys are really elitist, but he wasn't," Mead said. "He'll just spend time with individuals that come up to the table. It was just a fun time every time."
Find a video of Brandt teaching how to tie a particular fly, and his deep, even-paced voice will carry a one-sided conversation about the fly's origins, place in the world of angling and the various (always natural) materials he preferred to make them.
But as much as the angling world will miss the perfectly angled wood duck feathers of his flies, it is the times away from the tying table that are most commonly recalled. Mead and Brandt spent most weekends, 60 to 70 days per year for more than 30 years, by Mead's estimation, on the road going to shows.
Ask Mead about Brandt and he can tell you all of his idiosyncrasies – his preference for sunny-side up eggs, his habit of three consecutive sneezes and his well known love of Newcastle Brown Ale. His stories are long and numerous – from how Brandt salvaged Mead's 25th anniversary while at a show to Brandt's endless instruction while on the water together.
"He really was well loved by the whole fly-fishing community," said friend Bruce Concors, who described his relationship with Brandt as "inseparable" during the last six years. "He was quick to make friends, non-judgmental. He just had a long fuse... I never once saw him riled."
Brandt also took part in conservation efforts, and often taught students about tying and angling. His love for the history of the sport made him a key figure in Concors' documentary film, Land of Little Rivers, which debuted at the 2019 Woodstock Film Festival.
"He was the consummate fly fisherman. He was totally immersed. Conservation, fly tying, fishing, teaching, it became a lifetime sport for him," Concors said. "His schedule was set around fly fishing.
"He talked the talk," Concors continued. "He was the real deal."
Those conservation efforts can continue in the future as Oneonta's chapter of Trout Unlimited, of which Brandt was a founding member in 1969, continues its youth outreach.
Trout Unlimited runs a program called "Trout in the Classroom" with local school districts, and sponsors local students to attend New York State Department of Environmental Conservation camps during the summer.
"All these things evolved from Dave's leadership," chapter president Tom Trelease said. "It's a pretty nice legacy he is leaving here."
In 2009, Chapter 210 was designated as the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited. The group's outreach will continue to gain importance as the angling community continues to seek younger members to carry on the work of those like Brandt.
"All he cared about was fishing, tying and his friends...and his Newcastle," Mead joked. "I miss him already, but I've got good memories of him. He was just an amazing guy."
